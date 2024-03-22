Masaka City Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein has sent a sharp pointed warning to naysayers predicting the demise of Patriotic League of Uganda(PLU) group following the elevation of its principal, General Muhoozi Keinerugaba to chief of Defense Forces.

In a twin announcement that caught almost everybody unaware, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni shuffled his Cabinet with some new faces making the cut while some were dropped.

The military high command was also tinkered which brought in General Muhoozi to replace Cabinet destined Mbadi Mbatsu who heads to the Trade Ministry. Deputy CDF, Peter Elweru bowed out with a new role as a Presidential Advisor awaiting him.

Among those new faces joining Cabinet, are Kitgum district Woman MP, Lilian Abber and popular Events Organiser, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi. The appointment of the two, Hudu notes, are bound to have far reaching implications as far as pushing the PLU agenda is concerned.

There have been speculations that Muhoozi’s DMCDF appointment could be a deliberate move by his father to trim the wings of his PLU outfit by curtailing him from direct political activism.

Following the release of the chages, renowned regime activist, Adam Buyinza Ruzindana shared on his X Platform, formerly Twitter that the announcement could be the last nail in the coffin of PLU whose other leaders, he projected will be assimilated in the mainstream government during the coming RDC reshuffle.

Hudu, however, sharply downplays Ruzindana’s speculation, maintaining that PLU is even more stronger with the new changes announced by the President.

He notes that the appointment of some of the leaders of the movement to the cabinet is a direct communication to the public and the long awaited transition questions are being addressed. He also suggests that this will serve as an inspiration for other activists who should feel energised to continue pushing for the PLU agenda.

On whether Muhoozi’s CDF job will not jeopardise his grand agenda for the Presidency, the former Kampala RCC scoffed off such concerns, indicating that as CDF, the First Son is in an even better position to continue pushing for the succession agenda.

Asked if the appointment to the government of key PLU leaders in Abber, Balaam and other sympathetic ministers such as Kasolo and Frank Tumwebaze will not affect the activities of the group, he allayed such fears on grounds that PLU and NRM are not distinct organisations and there will never be friction since they work towards a united agenda.

On Barugahara specifically, Huddu hailed President Museveni for recognising his talents, loyalty and hardworking with such an important assignment. He said he has not doubts the new Youth and Children Affairs Minister will deliver beyond the expectations of whoever still had doubts in his potential.