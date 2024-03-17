CLOSE to one million youth are transiting to the electoral cycle, something the NRM leaders and members are so excited about ahead of the much anticipated 2026 general elections.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo, eyeing the juicy position of First National Vice Chairman currently being held by bush war veteran Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, has urged the youth who have reached 18 years of age to register as NRM members to be able to exercise their constitutional rights in the coming months ahead of the next polls.

“… do not miss this golden opportunity to be counted in the registry of the mighty party because it’s the only way you can use your numerical strength and unity to shape the destiny of the country in perpetuity…”, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo appeals.

He says it’s only the NRM party that understands and values the youth in Uganda unlike the opposition political parties who use them to spread hate speech and propaganda or fight fellow youth who subscribe to different ideologies.

“… we are currently undergoing a generational transformation because the NRM government has established an enabling environment for children who are healthy, educated and with freedom…” Dr Oledo says.

The comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing NRM registration up date commonly known as the Yellow Book, which Dr Oledo welcomes as an added value to the aspirations of the party.

The former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA) notes that to make a difference in the long term, it’s important the youth are engaged in formal political processes and have a say in formulating the current and future politics.

He says it’s only the NRM party system which is representative enough by embracing all parts of the society like women, youth, people with disability and elders, among others.

“…inclusive political participation is not only a fundamental political and democratic right but also is crucial to building stable and peaceful Uganda and developing policies that respond to the specific needs of younger generations…”,he says.

Justifying his ambition to contest and replace Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, the 38 year old Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo says failure to hear the voices of young people lead to them being excluded from taking part in decision-making.

He says young people’s active contributions can bring democratic values to life, leading to the overcoming of negative socio-economic practices which in turn triggers frustration.

Dr Oledo Odongo contends that while senior figures like Hajji Moses Kigongo and others are invaluable, it’s important that deliberate efforts are put in place to mentor, groom and give direction and space to the junior generation to take charge of the affairs of the country.

What You Need to Know:

The NRM party Display and Update of the Registry was launched a few days ago by the NRM National Chairman and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a ceremony held at the party headquarters situated at Plot 10 Kyadondo Road in Kampala.

The President was informed by the party Secretary General Rt Hon. Richard Todwong that the existing register has been cleaned and only 11.4M out of the 17 Million were maintained.

President Museveni, in an address said the register is now in the hands of the village NRM members who know themselves. He said that the village assembly/ barazas should confirm that such people crossing from other political parties have good intentions towards the NRM before being admitted into the NRM party.

On the launch day, Todwong warned members against subversive activities and actions that undermine the party code of conduct and any cliques within the party that bring the party to disrepute “Our allegiance is in our party chairman.”

NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi had announced the update and registration would take place starting March 13th to 17th 2024.

Reports say the turnout in some places has been low and there are already growing appeals in most parts of the country for the exercise to be extended by another one week.

The party seeks to register new supporters from the age of 16 and above as well as update particulars of those already in the register.