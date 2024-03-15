On March 14, Ms. Grace Tusiime, the Under Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), masterminded a momentous occasion in a notable development. The event served as the capstone of a rigorous training program in which the Ministry’s top officials received certificates of accomplishment.

Their successful completion of the demanding three-day Skills Development Programme, led by the prestigious Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), was directly responsible for this excellent achievement.

With its main office located in Singapore, the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) is a globally recognized organization that is committed to developing exceptional leadership and strengthening public service organizations. As evidence of its dedication, the institute hosted a four-day training session for more than thirty members of MEMD’s Senior Management Team earlier this month. Building on this momentum, the most recent program broadened its purview and gave at least 38 top officers in the Ministry priceless training.

In under two weeks, CIG and MEMD worked together to provide mid-level and senior managers with an extensive skill set that is essential for enhancing the efficacy and efficiency of public service delivery. The training courses were carefully planned to cover relevant possibilities and difficulties within Uganda’s distinct socioeconomic environment..

Ms. Tusiime made perceptive final remarks during the certificate-conferring event, emphasizing the critical value of ongoing education within the Ministry. “The knowledge and skills you have acquired during this training are invaluable,” she said. We must make sure we don’t undervalue their importance. They operate as the cornerstone around which our management techniques can be strengthened as a group. With your newfound understanding, I am confident you will make a big contribution to improving the efficacy of our operations.”

This noble endeavor demonstrates MEMD’s steadfast dedication to strengthening its institutional capacities and fits in perfectly with Uganda’s overarching goal of developing a strong public service industry. This groundbreaking project was sparked by Permanent Secretary Irene Bateebe’s enthusiastic participation in a CIG leadership program designed for senior African government officials and held in Singapore.

Ms. Tusiime expressed her sincere gratitude to Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of the Uganda Public Service, for her steadfast support and advocacy, which have been crucial in establishing productive partnerships between CIG and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Uganda.

Mr. Wu Wei Neng, the Executive Director of CIG, echoed Ms. Tusiime’s remarks when he underlined the partnership’s potential for revolutionary change. “We are committed to working hand in hand with MEMD to shape the narrative of a resilient and prosperous nation,” he said. He emphasized how important it is to have strong trust and efficient governance in order to advance sustainable development projects and pave the way for improved times for Uganda’s public service industry.

Ms. Bateebe reinforced the long-term vision, saying the Ministry seeks a lasting alliance with CIG for collaborative organizational development and performance management. “The objective is to enhance our team’s capabilities to deliver exceptional public service…strong nations are built on the cornerstone of robust public service,” she added.

What is CIG?

The Chandler Institute of Governance is a global non-profit organization that assists governments with leadership development, public service capacity building, and robust governance structures.

The program will equip MEMD’s management team with the skills and knowledge to navigate challenges effectively and drive organizational success. Participants received training in various areas directly related to policy planning and implementation.