“IT is for us to pray not for tasks equal to our powers, but for powers equal to our tasks, to go forward with a great desire forever beating at the door of our distant goal…”is an inspirational statement attributed the 20th century humanitarian, educator and writer Helen Adams Keller who lost her sight at only nineteen months is now the talk of the town in Jinja City and Busoga sub region.

19-year-old Shalwa Malole, undeterred by the tragic death, two years ago, of her father Shaban Malole who was brutally shot dead by unknown assailants scored 17 points in the just released UACE examinations, making her the best at Parvatiben Muljibhai Madhvani commonly known as PMM Girls School in Jinja City.

Shalwa Malole, described as one of the most active, disciplined and hardworking students has added on the layers of pride, triggering celebrations among the PMM Girls School whose academic credentials continue to rise every year.

In the 2022 UACE results, the best candidate obtained 16 points

Like Helen Adams Keller, days and years of hard work, focus and determination have restored smiles on the face of Shalwa Malole who is now beaming with hope and optimism not only for herself and family but the bigger PMM fraternity has now joined the celebrations.

Shalwa Malole now hopes to pursue her dream career by joining one of the numerous universities in the country where she will study social sciences to become a social scientist or lawyer.

Others who also excelled include Anita Namboozo who scored16 points, Prisca Mbabazi 14 points, Priscilla Atana 13points,Triveti Bhargvati 13 points, and Desire Amanio,13 points.

The head teacher Grace Akwango says out of 53 candidates who sat, only one failed, implying all qualified to join university education or tertiary institutions.

Why Parents Should Take Their Daughters to PMM:

Affordable Fees:

According to Madam Grace Akwango, unlike other schools which charge very exorbitant fees, accompanied by a long list of requirements, PMM Girls is for the vulnerable parents and guardians including single mothers who struggle to make ends meet.

It’s at PMM Girls School where poor grade students are admitted but by the end of their O and A levels, they end up passing with better grades, meaning the teachers put in a lot of effort to build confidence.

“…they come with low spirit and low grades from their schools, but through counseling and guidance they perform better and that’s why our results have always been on the positive trend…” the head teacher said.

She also said at PMM School, the girls are prepared to be great and responsible citizens and mothers beyond the academy by instilling discipline and good morals.

Bursary Schemes:

The school has a number of education partners who support bright but needy girls from underprivileged families. The main sponsor is the Madhvani Family who offers bursaries to 12 best performing girls every year.

Madam Akwango also says Sir Thomas Rich’s School in the UK which established partnership with PMM Girls also sponsors 22 girls from humble families giving them the opportunity to attain quality education.

Without elaborating the criteria, the head teacher, who has just one year in the school, says some girls also get scholarships from Uganda’s State House, meaning PMM Girls is a school one cannot go wrong with.

Extracurricular Activities:

The school, with the motto: Struggle for Success, according to the Joint Managing Director Mayur Madhavani, was built by the Madhvani Family in memory of his mother, whose name was Parvatiben, meaning it holds a special space in the heart of the Madhvani Family.

Visiting the office of the headteacher, one gets amazed gazing at the accolades represented by dozens of trophies and certificates dotted on the table and hanging on the walls.

The latest was last year when PMM was the runner up in the BIDCO- Uganda-sponsored Quiz competition (8th edition) when the girls walked home with a trophy and 300,000/=and scholastic materials and gift hampers for participants.

The school has one of the best football pitches in the region currently being used by different clubs and organizations for training of their players.

Renovation of Infrastructures:

The head teacher Madam Grace Akwango is happy with the Madavani family which has for years supported the school in a number of ways including renovation of the multipurpose storied building that started the school decades ago.

PMM is a government-grant aided ‘O’ and ‘A’ level girls’ secondary school; day and boarding strategically located in an area with easy access to the city centre and health facilities including the Regional Referral Hospital.