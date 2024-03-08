The Ministry of Public Service has revealed that a total of 1,982 Public Officers who did not show up (Potential Ghosts) will be deleted from the payroll with immediate effect this March, 2024.

“In addition, 1,975 Public Servants who did not meet the verification requirements are to be deleted from the Payroll with immediate effect, this March 2024”, said Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa, the Minister of State for Public Service, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, in Kampala on Thursday.

Minister Mugasa said; the Ministry of Public Service has been undertaking quarterly review of the payroll of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Governments, except Agencies that maintain their own payroll.

“The reviews established a number of irregularities in payroll management which prompted the Ministries of Public Service and Finance, Planning and Economic Development to recommend a comprehensive special audit of the payroll”, she added.

Minister Mugasa pointed out that; 338,966 Public Officers in Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Governments, using either the payroll maintained by the Ministry of Public Service or using their own payroll systems were fully verified and thus recommended for retention on the payroll.

“A total of 24,757 Public Officers in Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Governments using either the payroll maintained by the Ministry of Public Service or using their own payroll systems were partially verified and recommended for temporary retention on the payroll”, she pointed out in a statement.

She added that others deleted from the payroll in time include; 2,054 Public Officers who were either transferred or absconded or died.

“A total of 3,824 Public Officers who were either transferred or absconded or died who remained on the active payroll will also be deleted from payroll with immediate effect from March, 2024”, she added.

According to the Ministry of Public Service, the Audit covered the period from 1st July 2019 to 30th December, 2023 for entities drawing wages from the consolidated fund and some Corporations and Companies, where the Government has a stake.