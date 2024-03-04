Every choice has consequences in the complex world of politics as it can affect a political party’s future and the leader’s professional life. That’s what veteran politician Hajji Abdul Nadduli told leader of National Unity Platform Robert Kaygulanyi when he advised him to be cautious and plan ahead.

The former Minister warned Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine that impetuous decisions can have far-reaching consequences that go well beyond the instant they are made, potentially destroying the fundamental basis of an individual’s ambitions as the political landscape grows more unstable.

There has been drama within the NUP since last Thursday, when Bobi Wine called for Mathias Mpuuga, the previously prominent second-in-command in the Buganda region and former Leader of the Opposition, to resign from his position in the Parliamentary Commission. A cloud has been placed over Mpuuga’s tenure by allegations of corruption and misuse of position, which has caused debate within the party.

However, to the surprise of every NUP member, Mpuuga unequivocally informed his superior that he lacked the authority to resign him. The turmoil within the leading opposition political party has prompted numerous political analysts and former politicians to offer their commentary, among them is the former Minister Nadduli.

Nadduli while speaking on BBS TV on Sunday, warned Bobi Wine of the hazards that come with acting quickly in politics. He warned that in a setting where every action is closely watched and every mistake is exaggerated, the luxury of impulsivity is frequently highly expensive.

According to Nadduli, the charismatic leader of a growing political party NUP Bobi Wine, may find it alluring to move quickly because he is driven by a desire to bring about change quickly.

“The sequence of betrayals that are transpiring within NUP is quite worrisome for a party that is still in its infancy. When delicate problems are handled quickly, suspicions of hidden agendas are frequently aroused. Making decisions on your own, without consulting a formal committee, raises the question: Are you not moving closer to dictatorship by consolidating your authority with a small group of close allies?” he asked.

He warned that making snap decisions can have far-reaching effects on Bobi Wine’s career path in addition to the immediate repercussions perceived within his political party. He noted that people’s reputation might be permanently damaged by rash decisions in a setting where public opinion can fluctuate as much as political winds.

“You might look powerful right now, but the people you have degraded will band together and oppose you. After that, you’ll be moaning, ‘I wish I had known,'” he said.

Meanwhile, Nadduli’s remarks act as a sobering reminder of the dangers that come with acting hastily in politics. In a setting where every action is closely watched and every mistake is exaggerated, the luxury of rebuilding is frequently highly expensive.