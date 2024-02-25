The Buganda Kingdom’s sheep (Ndiga) clan head Lwomwa Daniel Bbosa has been shot dead by yet to be indentified assailants.

Bbosa was put out of action this evening near his home in Lungujja, a Kampala suburb. He was in his car.

The sad development has been confirmed by Buganda Kingdom through its official X account.

“Sad news! Omutaka Lwomwa, the Sheep clan head, Daniel Bbosa has been shot dead in Lungujja,” the kingdom posted.

Developing story!