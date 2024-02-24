THE youth of Uganda can be likened to the Biblical account where St Paul recounted the agony and frustration he faced, thus summed up in the oft-quoted phrase “…thorn in the flesh…” as recorded in II Corinthians 12.

Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo, who clearly wants to unseat veteran polititician and NRM honcho Al Hajji Moses Kigongo from the strategic position as First National Vice Chairman, is concerned that they are being misunderstood by the very senior leaders instead of support.

“…if we (the youth) are a product of the NRM revolution which waged a successful protracted popular guerilla struggle that ushered in a new era of peace, unity and tranquility being enjoyed now, why should some of them want to narrow the space…”,he said in a rhetoric tone.

Dr Oledo’s statement follows the uneasiness among the NRM rank and file following the persistent and sustained calls by supporters of the First Son Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi who also doubles as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations to stand for the 2026 presidential elections.

The former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA) refers to himself and Gen Muhoozi as the hope of the youth saying gone are the days of ring fencing some positions for them to literally own those offices.

“…most of those party historical have lost steam, have no or limited exposure to technological advancement and vigor, meaning they no longer appeal to the current generation of Artificial Intelligence(AI),so give us leadership space…”he appealed.

This comes days after a planned meeting by members of the NRM National Executive Council(NEC) that was discuss on the now stingy issue of gen Muhoozi’s candidature flopped over unclear reasons.

As can be recalled, during the Friday CEC meeting, the issue meant to discuss Muhoozi veiled Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) reportedly ended without any conclusion.

Reports say the meeting was called by President Yoweri Museveni to discuss the issue, among others but that members feared to commit themselves leaving the matter to the President to decide, since Muhoozi is his son.

The puzzling matter is that Museveni has not yet officially announced his intention to stand for the presidency or not while supporters of Muhoozi, who will be 52 in 2026, say they are tired of waiting.

Dr Oledo now capitalizes on the apparent stalemate saying the old guards should accept to gradually hand over the mantle of leadership to the very young people who have watched and followed the ideals of NRM.

“…we are not demanding this out of disrespect or ill intention, all we want is to be part and parcel by allowing us to compete even at the highest levels where crucial decisions that shape the destiny of this county are made…”he pleaded.

It should be noted that Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafire has on several occasions openly criticized and opposed the move by Muhoozi to take over from his father.

Saying they did not fight to establish a dynasty, the usually comic Otafire has always been quick to clarify that he does not have any personal hatred, but wants Muhoozi to pursue what he calls a democratic political path instead of relying on his father’s legacy.

What you need to know:

Dr Samuel Oledo represents hundreds of thousands or even millions of Ugandans especially the youth who were born and bred during the 38 year-NRM government led by President Museveni who is the only president they have seen.

Since independence in 1962, Uganda has never seen any peaceful transfer of power from one president to another because all of them were removed violently by their own military.

Dr Apollo Milton Obote, while attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) hosted for the first time in Singapore, was overthrown by his army commander Gen Iddi Amin Dada on 26 January, 1971.

Gen Amin, described as dictator ruled up to 11 Aril, 1979 when the combined Ugandan exiles with Tanzanian army known as Tanzanian People’s Defense Force (TPDF), formed on 1st September, 1964 under National Defense Act for the purpose of defending their territorial intergrity, state sovereignty and safeguard national interests of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Second Obote government was toppled for the second time by his own military on 25 July, 1985 when Gen Tito Okello Lutwa became president.

The Tito Okello regime itself was short-lived and was swept over by the NRA/M rebel group that metamorphosed to the current UPDF with the NRM as the longest government ever.

A glance at Uganda’s Population:

According to experts, Uganda has the second youngest population in the world and this is expected to increase over in several years to come as the number of children, adolescents and youth is forecasted to rise to 76million in 2080.

Population and development experts say Uganda’s population is constructed like a pyramid has been described as ‘bottom-heavy’, implying a huge proportion comprises children and other young dependents who burden a few working adults.

The recent National Planning Authority (NPA) report reveals that 4.2 million youth in the country are neither in employment, education, nor training-NEETs, which represents 41 % of Uganda’s younger population.

The report also reveals in addition to the high unemployment rates, young people aged 18 to 29 are consistently disengaged from the labor markets, education, training, and broader societal activities.

Furthermore, the report indicates that NEETs numbers are distributed according to regional poverty levels in the country with higher concentrations in Bukedi (61.4%), Lango (49.3%), Elgon (44.1%), Busoga (43.5%), Bunyoro (42.5%) and Kigezi (42.1%).