In a splendid tableau of legal grandeur, the 25th Annual Judges’ Conference commenced at the Victoria Auditorium, Kampala Serena Hotel, with an air of magnificence and gravitas.

The illustrious gathering witnessed the distinguished presence of Her Excellency Major Jesca Alupo, the Vice President, who, on February 5th, 2024, took the helm of the opening ceremony, presiding over this monumental event.

Maj. Alupo, standing as the emissary of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, delivered a resolute address, underscoring the government’s unswerving commitment to fortify the Judiciary.

In her words, a resonant promise echoed — a commitment to serve the people of Uganda in their relentless pursuit of justice and the realization of a transformative agenda. The narrative unfolded with a vision of societal metamorphosis through the sanctity of legal empowerment.

“I am pleasantly gratified to participate in the ceremony where the all the arms of government are represented at the Judiciary Centre stage. This means the business of Government is harmoniously well coordinated. I encourage all of us to move in this direction in order to deliver services to our people effectively and efficiently,” Maj. Alupo said.

As the conference unfolded, the Victoria Auditorium became a stage for an august assembly of approximately 500 guests, including Chief Justices from South Sudan, Tanzania, and Somalia.

The promise of the event lay in the symphony of speeches, a rich tapestry covering everything from the architectural journey of judicial buildings to the Chief Justice’s contemplative reflections on the historical trajectory and future trajectory of the Judiciary.

H.E Alupo, in the glow of the ceremony, expressed her profound satisfaction with the harmonious convergence of all arms of government at the Judiciary’s center stage.

Her words became a clarion call for a well-coordinated governance structure that, in her vision, would pave the way for the effective and efficient delivery of services to the people.

The arrival of the Vice President sparked a distinguished welcome party, featuring luminaries such as the Retired Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Norbert Mao, Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija, and the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Mike Chibita.

In a momentous call to action, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao, urged participants to actively contribute to boosting citizens’ confidence in the judicial system.

He underlined the importance of constructive criticism, declaring, “Citizens should ask questions about courts. However, the criticism should be responsible and fair.”

His impassioned defense of the Judiciary resonated with a commitment to stand with it in the face of criticism, emphasizing the need for responsible scrutiny.

Justice Mike Chibita, Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Judicial Training Institute, took the stage to express gratitude to the Vice President and extend congratulations to the attending Judges and Registrars. His discourse focused on the imperative of empowering the Uganda Judiciary, emphasizing equitable access to justice as a cardinal goal.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, eloquently steered the narrative toward the conference’s theme, “A people-centered approach to Justice.” Aligned with the Judiciary’s relentless pursuit of justice for all, he highlighted advancements in digitalization, the establishment of new courts, and the monumental success of the AJA 2020.

However, the Chief Justice sounded a clarion plea for increased financial support, citing the indispensable need for an 800-billion-shilling budget.

As the conference unfolded its annual ritual of evaluation and forward planning, the Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, orchestrated the proceedings with meticulous detail. The chosen theme, a “people-centered approach to justice,” resonated with the constitutional principles governing the exercise of judicial power in Uganda.

Supreme Court Justice Faith Mwondha set the stage with a solemn prayer, encapsulating the gravity of the event. Her revelation that this conference marked her last as a serving judicial officer, preparing for retirement, added a poignant touch to the grandiose affair.

The curtains rose on a conference poised to chart the course for justice administration and adjudication processes in the coming year — a formidable assembly dedicated to upholding the values, norms, and aspirations of the Ugandan people.