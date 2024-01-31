According to Ministry of Finance economic report for the Quarter 3 expenditure releases for FY 2003/24, Food inflation continued decline. In some outlets the price of maize flour has tremendously reduced due to bumper harvest.According to some reliable sources, a 10 kg of posho in Kayunga goes for Ushs 10 while a kg of maize has reduced to as low as Ushs300. Much as maize farmers are suffering from low gate prices,fortunately it brings smile on faces of livestock farmers since the price of maize brand has now reduced to as low as Ushs500 a kilo from Shs 800 a month ago hence making livestock production like piggery, poultry more viable business.

Crops like maize have great impact on Production system of animal welfare. Livestock production chain starts from crop cultivation,animal protein production and processing. Animal feeds and nutrients are essential link in livestock production chain and contribute to up to 80% of total costs in meat production, and profits will always be under pressure especially when the price of animal feeds and nutrients is high. With low prices of animal feeds,there is maximisation of profits in the whole value chain as there are many restaurants which sell chicken, road side chicken roasters who buy from farmers directly among others. The more the viable the livestock sector the more jobs will be created for President Yoweri Museveni Bazukkulu.

Surging demands

Total global meat production increased between 1980 and 2007 from 136 to about 285 million tons.Previously the surging demand and struggling supplies had made the livestock production a difficult and expensive venture, but thanks to surplus maize Production in Uganda which was due to prolonged rains that has made animal supplies affordable.

In developing countries like Uganda, live stock sector is evolving in response to rapidly increasing demand for livestock products due to the human population growth, higher propensity and urbanisation.

Long live General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long live Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo SPA/PA and Manager ONC.

Ben Ssebuguzi is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman