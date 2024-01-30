BY NELLY OTTO

JINJA

NAMBI Zaina Wakeba, eyeing the Jinja City Woman MP seat in 2026 is a true student of the Albanian-Indian Catholic nun Mary Teresa also known as Mother Teresa whose statement, “…it is not how much we give not how much love we put into giving…”,continues to be one of the guiding principles for humanity.

At 40 years of age, Nambi Wakeba married to a fellow social worker Augustine Neto has in recent years become a household name to the vulnerable members of the community in Jinja City because of her spirit of altruism.

From the distribution of food items to assorted goods including blankets, shoes, clothes and extending financial startup capital for the youth and women groups in the city.

“…we do these not because we have a lot but we believe in sharing with the underprivileged people in our community as we walk the journey of this life on earth together…”,the soft spoken parliamentary hopeful remarks.

Asked why a woman happily married to a fellow social worker, who is the director of Clemency Uganda Soccer Academy, a sports academy based in Bugembe Town Council with a family would dive into the murky political waters intertwined with chaos and blackmail, Zaina says her move is motivated by service beyond self.

She believes that becoming a woman MP will give her a bigger platform to lobby and network with her international partners who are ready and willing to support the cause of empowering women to kick poverty out of their families.

Unlike other people who join politics for selfish interests, Zaina justifies her decision saying leadership is meant to stimulate growth and development through social economic transformation.

“…I am a people-centered leader who believes in giving people the fishing gears rather than the fish so that they continue getting their daily fish and that is what I will do once in the 12 parliament…”Zaina said.

The race for the position of Jinja City Woman MP has already attracted more than 10 aspirants, causing sleepless nights to the incumbent Manjeri Kyebakutika who trounced NRM’s Annette Mukisa during the 2021 general elections when newly crafted NUP made inroads in Busoga.