Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Wednesday launched the National Defence Forces Week in preparation for the celebrations of the 43rd Tarehe Sita Celebrations, slated to take place on 6th February 2024, in the Eastern District of Bugweri.

The colourful function to launch the nationwide Defence Forces week took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb.

UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, while addressing participants during the launch, said Tarehe Sita is an annual event that is celebrated by the UPDF in particular and the people of Uganda in general, to commemorate the founding of a new Uganda, through the patriotic sacrifices of FRONASA/NRA/UPDF.

“Therefore, it is an important annual event for the UPDF and the nation at large,” said Gen. Mbadi.

He said earlier Tarehe Sita commemorations would take place inside the Barracks and that these would achieve their cardinal objective of opening the barracks doors to the population.

“Subsequently, from the 24th anniversary we realized the need to subsequently take the barracks to the people as well – (in Lusoga, Mwinho Akuwa, Gwowa). We chose this, such that we get to be with the people and them with us,”he added.

Gen. Mbadi said the commemorations became regionalized in a rotational manner and that this year, UPDF heads to Busoga Sub Region.

“In this spirit, every year in the first week of the month of February, the UPDF sets aside some time and goes back to the population to; thank the people as the backbone of our security; ungratefulness attracts ungratefulness,” he further pointed out.

According to UPDF, in the recent past, the Army has covered all regions of Uganda, with the last three being; Greater Masaka and Kampala in2021, Greater Elgon Sub – Region in 2022; and; Greater Mbarara Sub – Region in 2023.

General Mbadi added that; UPDF under the strategic guidance of the Commander In Chief (C-I-C), H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni chose Busoga Sub Region (Jinja City and the 11 districts of:- Jinja, Iganga, Luuka, Bugweri, Buyende, Namayingo, Bugiri, Mayuge, Kaliro, Namutumba and Kamuli) to host the Defence Forces Week activities.

He said this was particularly for the UPDF to accomplish a six pronged mission: Continue re-tracing the FRONASA circuit – as a continuation of the 2022 Greater Elgon Sub Region; and 2023 Greater Mbarara Sub-region catena of celebrations;Recognize the earlier efforts in the fight against Idi Amin on the Mayuge front, such as Kityerera Forest Camp, Busesa, Kaluuba, and Musita Junction and Nankoma road memories of 1972.

Gen. Mbadi further emphasized that the Tarehe Sita commemorations will remind Ugandans of the bloody clobbering that was received by rebel Commander Alice Lakwena and forces in the Sub-Region, bringing an end to her mystic-cultic outlaws in the late 1980s.

“Having entered the sub region from Tororo through Buluguyi on the morning of 16 October 1987, and got infatuated with Magamaga, the Nile Bridge and Kampala, the enemy met a lethal combination of local volunteers and our force, and never recovered from the pitched battles of Busedde, Luuka, and notably Namasiga, Bukaseme, and Nabulagala and from the final knock out in Naminyage (Namutumba) and Kigalagala on Saturday 24 October 1987,”he said.

UPDF in a statement points out that; holding Tarehe Sita in Busoga, enables the Army to closely conduct Civil Military activities that may address the underlying factors; making this region vulnerable to the activities of extremist groups such as Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who continue to recruit from the region.

“Busoga sub-region is demographically significant and has the propensity to continue building on previous political performance to turn a critical mass towards the values of patriotism, and also shun the politics of identity and chauvinism,”reads the statement in part.

The UPDF statement further states that; the event will also illuminate wealth creation efforts such as the four models; Wetland utilization, Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga programs and general ideological and political work especially among the youth and women groups.

This year’s Tarehe Sita activities shall run under the theme: “Celebrating the Peoples Struggle for Unity, Security and Peace for Socio-Economic Transformation”.