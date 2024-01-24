Ahead of the upcoming NRM internal elections, speculations have come up with people announcing their intentions to run, including Mr Rajab Sansa, who is eyeing the seat of Mbarara city NRM chairman, which is currently occupied by former mayor of Mbarara city Mr Willson Tumwine, who is also expected to return. Mr Sansa Rajab is a young mobilizer of NRM and Mk movement led by Gen Muhoozi keinerugaba.

When we spoke with him, he told us that his main aim of wanting to be the leader of NRM in Mbarara city is to restore the support of NRM, which is shrinking mainly among young people. He accuses the current leadership of not engaging with the young people. He also told us that he aims to change the narrative that NRM is a party for old people, he says it’s now the time for them as the young.

