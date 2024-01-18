The Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Eng. Waleed A. Elkhereiji, Cuba’s Vice President, H.E Salvador Valdés Mesa and the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Hon. Kassim Majaliwa are in Uganda to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits.

The NAM summit, which is being held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, started on 15th January 2024 and it will end on 20th January 2024 whereas the G77+ China summit is slated for 21st-22nd January 2024 at the same venue.

H.E Elkhereiji arrived in the country yesterday 17th January 2024 and was received at Entebbe International Airport by H.E. Jamal Al-Madani, the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Uganda.

H.E Mesa landed in Uganda this morning and he was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda and Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

On the other hand, Hon. Majaliwa also arrived in the country today and he was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon. John Mulimba and Col. (Rtd). Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania.