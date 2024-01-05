Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, lashed out at Western nations in a fiery speech delivered to Parliament Speakers of Commonwealth countries in Kampala.

This followed the recent removal of Uganda from an economic assistance program by the United States over human rights concerns, particularly stemming from Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law enacted in May 2023.

Museveni, addressing parliament speakers from Commonwealth nations, vehemently criticized Western countries for what he termed as oppressive tendencies toward societies divergent from their own.

He accused the West of various forms of oppression, encompassing aggression, looting, enslavement, displacement, ethnic cleansing, colonization, and indirect domination without territorial occupation.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the freedom and dignity of all, urging an end to what he perceives as manipulative interference and lectures from nations imposing their values on others.

“If you want freedom, if you value freedom, then you should value the freedom of everybody,” he said, and added：

“If you value independence, if you value dignity, then you must respect the dignity of everybody. Stop manipulations and lectures to the societies that are different from yours.”

Museveni highlighted the misuse of technological advancements by certain countries to subjugate those with differing values, attributing this to greed and a shallow understanding of philosophical and strategic matters.

The repercussions of Uganda’s anti-gay legislation have been significant. The World Bank withdrew funding, and Uganda lost its eligibility for the U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), impacting the nation’s economy.

Asuman Basalirwa, a Ugandan parliament member representing Bugiri Municipality, who is behind the anti-gay law, expressed disappointment at the preferential treatment of rights, highlighting the loss of moral authority by Western nations to criticize Uganda.

“I am really disappointed about their preferential treatment of rights, and that makes them lose the moral authority to attack the country over the anti-homosexuality law,” Basalirwa said.

Despite these setbacks, both Museveni and Basalirwa emphasized the need for Uganda to explore alternative economic avenues. Museveni suggested leveraging the country’s connection to the Commonwealth, predominantly composed of former British colonies, encompassing about 2.4 billion people, as a potential market.

Basalirwa stressed the importance of East Asian markets and striving for a presence in the U.S. market, acknowledging the inevitable economic impact resulting from the closure of AGOA.

While Museveni stands firm against Western criticism, the challenge for Uganda remains finding sustainable economic pathways amid geopolitical pressures and severed ties with key trade partners.