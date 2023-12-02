Amidst the global stage of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uganda’s Pavilion stood as a beacon, radiating assurance and commitment to combatting climate change. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa took centre stage, echoing Uganda’s steadfast readiness to lead and actively participate in significant climate change campaigns on a global scale.

In a resounding address at the ongoing COP28 summit, Energy Minister Nankabirwa underscored Uganda’s unwavering commitment to spearheading impactful initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Emphasizing the nation’s preparedness, she highlighted Uganda’s proactive stance in adopting sustainable practices, implementing innovative technologies, and fostering collaborative efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change.

“Our Pavilion is not just a structure, but a symbol of our readiness to lead climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts,” she stated

Minister Nankabirwa’s address served as a testament to Uganda’s resolve to play a pivotal role in the collective endeavour to mitigate the pressing threats posed by climate change, signalling the country’s determination to lead by example on the global environmental stage.

She highlighted Uganda’s legislative and policy strides, such as the Nationally Determined Contributions and Climate Change Act 2021, and reinforced the country’s dedication to a sustainable future. She further emphasised Uganda’s initiatives in combating climate change and its efforts to achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. “Our presence here at COP28 underscores our resolve to work towards a sustainable future, ensuring peace and prosperity for all by 2030,” Dr Nankabirwa added.

In a show of solidarity and support, H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot, a Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Affairs Minister in the UAE government, lauded the solid bilateral relations between Uganda and the UAE. He acknowledged the significance of the Pavilion’s launch, remarking, “The UAE is proud to stand with Uganda in this global fight against climate change. Our shared goals for a sustainable future bind us together.”

Sheikh Shakhboot emphasised the UAE’s role in facilitating an inclusive, solutions-oriented COP28. He outlined key initiatives, including the Etihad 7 program and the Africa Green Investment Initiative, which exemplify the UAE’s dedication to supporting renewable energy projects and climate action in Africa. “These initiatives are a testament to our belief that effective climate action requires just and equitable energy transitions, supported by robust climate finance,” he stated.

The Sheikh’s speech highlighted the urgency of this decade in addressing climate change, underscoring the COP28 conference as a crucial opportunity to advance global climate action. “We aim to build trust and restore confidence among all parties in the negotiations, ensuring that the goals of the Paris Agreement are met,” he added.

Key Ugandan entities, including the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company, Uganda Investment Authority, the Electricity Regulatory Authority, and the Uganda Development Bank, among others, attended the launch.

The Uganda Pavilion at COP28UAE thus is a testament to the collaborative efforts of nations like Uganda and the UAE. It symbolises a united front in the battle against climate change, highlighting the importance of international cooperation, policy action, and sustainable development for the well-being of future generations.