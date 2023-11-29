Police in Mbarara have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of Shs.26 million from former Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Ngabirano. The suspects, who are all employees of Woodfix Technical Services Limited, are currently detained at Mbarara Central Police Station.

According to Mr. Ngabirano, he withdrew Shs.40 million from Centenary Bank and later deposited Shs.14 million at Bank of Baroda. He then proceeded to Bam Classic Hotel for lunch, leaving his vehicle parked along Mbarara High Street. Upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered that Shs.26 million had been stolen.

The stolen money belonged to the Rwampara Agro Forestry Group, a timber production company. Mr. Ngabirano reported the matter to the police, who launched an investigation.

Police detectives arrested four street parking attendants attached to Woodfix Technical Services Limited, who had impounded Mr. Ngabirano’s car.

Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson SP Samson Kasasira confirmed the arrests and said the suspects are currently assisting with investigations.

The police are yet to recover the stolen money.