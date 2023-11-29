In a gallant move that reverberated through the walls of the August House on Tuesday, the Busia Municipality’s lawmaker, Macho Godfrey called upon President Yoweri Museveni to orchestrate a significant cabinet reshuffle to axe ministers deemed ineffective, sluggish, and even caught napping during critical proceedings.

Known for his outspoken nature, Macho stepped into the limelight once again and informed the House that a cabinet overhaul could be the only remedy to amend the errors that have been made by the lazy sleepy current cabinet.

He mentioned that the urgency of eliminating ministers perceived as lacklustre in their performance, highlighting instances of inefficiency and complacency within key ministerial positions will help the current regime to do a self-reconstruction before it’s too late.

“Hon Speaker you did really give government support to come and give their submission concerning the challenges (Human rights abuses) we have been having. But my question is, up to when will you be awakening the ministers? I therefore play that it’s high time our dear president reshuffles his cabinet and gives a chance to energetic people to some ministerial posts to become active because all the time you call ministers to give submission they don’t come. Madam Speaker, I believe that there is fatigue in cabinet and this calls for the shake-up so that we can have an active and dedicated cabinet to deliver the manifesto of National Resistance Movement,” he said.

His call for action, characterized by its directness and no-holds-barred approach set the stage for a potential debate within the House on the shake-up within the country’s top-tier governance structure however the presiding officer did not allow the House to swing in Macho’s issue.

Nevertheless, as Macho’s voice gains traction, debates surrounding the competence and productivity of ministers within President Museveni’s cabinet have surged, intensifying the pressure for a transformative reorganization. His pointed criticism, particularly highlighting instances of ministers being caught napping during crucial proceedings, has drawn both attention and criticism.

Given the current performance report of the Ministers, Macho’s call for a reshuffle is regarded as a necessary step towards rejuvenating governmental effectiveness. Macho’s demand for a proactive, dynamic cabinet is a litmus test signalling a growing demand for accountability and efficiency in Uganda’s highest administrative echelons.

In June 2021, General Museveni unveiled his current cabinet, which consists of 32 senior ministers, inclusive of the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, along with an additional 50 junior ministers.

However, even on the day of their announcement, one could humorously argue that the President anticipated the potential incompetence of his cabinet. This speculation arises from the fact that he metaphorically likened them to fishermen, drawing a rhetorical comparison to the selection process of Jesus Christ when choosing his disciples.