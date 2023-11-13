Dr. Samuel Oledo, a medical officer stationed at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, has reappeared at his workstation after an extended absence. The news of his return coincided with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine’s health supervision mission to Kigezi.

Dr. Oledo’s presence at Kabale Hospital, however, raises questions among health workers, some of whom, speaking anonymously, indicated that his return might be strategic, knowing about Dr. Atwine’s visit. They suggested that Dr. Oledo’s physical presence at the hospital may not necessarily translate to active engagement in his duties.

“He knows that Dr. Atwine will be here, so he came early enough. When Atwine leaves, Dr. Oledo will also follow her back to Kampala,” remarked one health worker.

A senior hospital official echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Dr. Oledo’s mere presence is inconsequential unless he actively participates in patient care. The sentiments expressed suggest a degree of frustration among hospital staff regarding the perceived lack of commitment from Dr. Oledo.

The controversy surrounding Dr. Oledo’s attendance comes after revelations two months ago by Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ronald Bakaki, stating that Dr. Oledo had not been seen at the hospital for an unspecified number of months. Bakaki, expressing his concern, questioned Dr. Oledo’s commitment to his role, emphasizing that merely kneeling for the President is not enough.

Dr. Oledo gained notoriety in December 2022 for leading a group of intern doctors who publicly endorsed President Museveni for the 2026 presidential election. His attachment to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as a medical officer has fueled local authorities’ and healthcare workers’ frustration.

In response to the controversy, Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the hospital’s director, challenged reporters to seek out Dr. Oledo within the hospital premises. Health workers, choosing to remain anonymous, expressed concerns about Dr. Oledo’s perceived connections to influential government officials, suggesting that this may explain the lack of administrative action against his prolonged absence.

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, serving several districts, receives over two million patients annually, according to Dr. Nyeko.