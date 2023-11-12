In a significant stride towards advancing the educational experience at Kyambogo University, Lucky Goldstar (LG) a multinational electronics company is set to revolutionize the campus environment by installing state-of-the-art air conditioning systems.

This transformative initiative aims to not only create a more comfortable and conducive learning atmosphere but also to elevate the practical education opportunities for students. As Kyambogo University continues its commitment to academic excellence, this collaboration with LG is set to underscore its dedication to providing cutting-edge facilities that foster innovation, ensuring students have access to optimal conditions for their educational journey.

The revelation was made by the Managing Director of Appliance World Limited Mr Amar Chandarana on Friday at Golden Tulip Hotel during the Workshop training of different engineers using LG appliances, especially AC systems.

Mr. Chandarana observed that in recent years, Appliance World Limited has consistently hosted students from the same university. However, he highlighted a recurring issue wherein these students are not adequately familiarized with the latest LG technology. This observation underscores the need for an upgrade in the educational curriculum to ensure students are well-versed in contemporary advancements, particularly those related to LG appliances.

“When hiring graduates, we often find that many of them lack proficiency in modern systems. Therefore, our intention is to establish a dedicated space at Kyambogo University where we can install various types of LG air conditioning systems. This space is not intended solely for cooling but to provide a practical learning environment where students can visually understand the unit’s appearance and gas flow. By exposing students to real-life systems, they can receive hands-on training, ensuring that upon graduation, they possess practical knowledge and are well-equipped to secure employment opportunities,” he said.

According to Mr Chandarana, this is one of the ways LG will be contributing to more skilling campaigns for young people in the country studying refrigeration and air conditioning. “ This is just a new idea and we are preparing to send a team to the university I’m very sure they will welcome our idea and if we do it at Kyambogo successfully, we shall do it in other universities,”

This strategic partnership between LG and Kyambogo University not only emphasizes the commitment to elevating educational standards but also underscores the importance of providing students with hands-on experiences in a comfortable and conducive setting.

The installation of these advanced air conditioning systems not only addresses the practical needs of the university but also signifies a broader trend of collaboration between technology companies and educational institutions, showcasing a shared commitment to advancing education through innovative solutions.

On the pricing of their product, he noted that clients are now free to buy any product they want and a free to pay in installments.

Regarding the workshop, Mr Chandarana highlighted LG’s products, with particular emphasis on the Multi V 5 air conditioning system—a robust, integrated solution designed for high-rise buildings. He emphasized its heavy-duty nature, incorporating advanced technologies to ensure maximum energy efficiency and reduced operational costs. Furthermore, Mr Chandarana pointed out the system’s Dual Sensing Control feature, which adeptly senses both humidity and temperature, enhancing its overall performance and adaptability.