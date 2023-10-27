Our elders affirm in a proverb that, “two things must be done to a yam before it is eaten… either you cook it or you roast it. In either case, it must pass through fire.” Will Kyagulanyi successfully fulfill this proverb like his political rival, Gen. Museveni did in the early 1980s?

On 5th October, 2023 Bobi Wine got a shock of his life when his planned and seemingly maraud one million march to Entebbe completely flopped. Much as government never ought to allow a disorder in avoidance of it’s negative consequences to the hoodwinked innocent Ugandans, It was a testament that people nolonger trust NUP or Bobi Wine to lead change and indeed it’s true.

I’m sure he is not happy at the people who mobilized it because neither his secretary general nor leader of opposition was visible to lead the march. Could the people have known the real intentions of their NUP leaders?

Yes. People have known that the purpose NUP and its propagandists is not genuine to oust Gen Museveni but rather egocentric.

In other wards, accountability to the diaspora donors failed. This was evidenced by reports from different medias on how frustrated the donors are at Bobi Wine’s failure to deliver the change he has always assured them amidst the billions they have given him.

His route to the west in a bid to help him unseat the country’s longest serving president hit a snag. The embarrassment Kyagulanyi got infront of the Us secretary of state officials, failure to articulate matters of national importance.

His lack of knowledge about the country’s economic system, domestic and foreign policy exposed him. His failure to decide whether he is on the left or the right of the ideological setting leaves alot hunging. He is neither on the right nor the left. It just doesn’t make sense.

He instead made president Museveni and his son a song in his speech. This opened the eyes of the entire world on how an amateur in politics he is. The Museveni -Muhozi obsession with Bobi Wine is problematic. This is because he failed to grasp the complex conditions around Museveni’s stay in power and the daunting dilemma of freeing the country from his firm grip.

People have now clearly understood that Museveni is a tactical acumen whose primary source of power is the bullet, not the ballot much as he has organized a series of elections.

The question that has been looming as to whether Bobi Wine has done enough to transcend opposition politics and chip away at the huge vote that the meticulous President Museveni and the NRM have gained seems to have been answered. People see the NRM party and the president as “the guarantor of peace” and Bobi Wine’s NUP has not done enough to persuade them otherwise.

The South Africa failed gig…. It completely left him fuming yet it happened in a country he has always praised to have good governance. He was seen fuming helplessly and this too demonstrated to the whole world that he was seen as a promoter of violence and hate.

In conclusion, the “Wanainchi” have learnt that once you surrender your soul to the manipulation of those who benefit from your suffering, you have betrayed the nation. Every other day which comes, hundreds of people continue to lose confidence in Bobi Wine’s NUP and by 2026, it will be a walk over for NRM.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobilizer.

