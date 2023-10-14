The Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV on Friday October 13th, 2023 graced the second graduation ceremony at Leura School of Nursing and Midwifery in Bugweri district.

Kyabazinga who arrived at the nursing school while clad in a grey suit was welcomed by Busoga Kingdom’s Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala who was accompanied by the Executive Director Leura School of Nursing and Midwifery Lule Sulaiman, Principal Francis Najjuko Mulumba and benefactor Lukabyo Paul from Australia.

A procession mounted by the institute’s management and students marched from the school’s administration block to the venue as the Kyabazinga waved to students, parents and invited guests.

The Kyabazinga conferred certificates to nurses and midwives totaling 296 at the nursing school located in Ibulanku sub county in Bugweri district. The graduation covered students who finished studies in June 2022, December 2022 and June 2023.

In his speech, the Kyabazinga commended the Executive Director Sulaiman Lule and his management team for proving to be profound academic local investors of impeccable repute adding that the institute has greatly contributed to the educational and social development of not only in Bugweri but Busoga in general.

“Busoga has always prioritized the education of its people. Therefore, when Busoga gets investors with interest in education, we greatly cherish their endeavors because they help promote our ancestor’s dream and vision of an enlightened Busoga,” Kyabazinga said.

He thanked government of Uganda through Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council, Uganda Allied Health Professional’s Council, Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board, Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board and the National Council for Higher Education for the technical guidance, direction and support which has enabled the institution to remain on course.

“To the board, management and staff of this school, thank you for a job well-done. Am as well impressed that this institute does not only concentrate on academics but also creates a conducive atmosphere which promotes the physical, spiritual and socio-cultural development of the students as evidenced by: the impressive successes in games and sports, freedom of worship enjoyed by the students and staff, the promotion of cultural associations like Abasoga Nseete, Nkobazambogo and the organization of annual cultural galas,” the Kyabazinga noted.

The Kyabazinga also congratulated parents having both the insight and foresight to educate their children despite the challenging economic hardships.

He urged graduates to support their parents and other relevant people who had stood with them and above all, stay safe and healthy by living responsibly. He encouraged them to be patriotic, civil, ethical and culturally well groomed.

The Executive Director of Leura School of Nursing and Midwifery, Sulaiman Lule, said male students who graduated in nursing increased to 42% compared to the previous percentage which was below 40% and was happy that the males had embraced the course.

Lule said Leura school was started in November 2017 and its enrollment has been increasing for the last six years.

He said that during their first graduation they commissioned 110 students and now at the second graduation, they have commissioned 290 students who received certificates in nursing and midwifery respectively.

Busoga Kingdom’s Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala reminded guests at the graduation ceremony about the Kyabazinga’s royal wedding slated for November 18th, 2023 at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

Present at the function was the Isabalangira of Busoga Samuel Zirabamuzale Menhya, Royal chiefs, Bugweri district woman Member of Parliament Hon. Racheal Magoola and officials from UNMEB.