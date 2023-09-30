In a somber and heart-wrenching announcement, the wife of renowned Ugandan cardiologist, Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi, Mayimuna Nakayiira Kiyingi, on Saturday Afternoon conveyed the tragic news of her beloved husband’s passing.

Dr. Kiyingi has been living in Australia.

With a voice weighed down by sorrow, she revealed, “It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the passing of my beloved husband, Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi. He peacefully departed from our lives. Words cannot express the depth of grief and sorrow we feel as we come to terms with this profound loss.”

Ms Kiyingi revealed that Dr. Kiyingi was not just a husband, but a pillar of strength, a beacon of love, and a cherished father. His presence, she shared, was a source of boundless joy, infusing countless moments with laughter and a warmth that touched the hearts of all fortunate enough to know him.

As the news of Dr. Kiyingi’s passing reverberated through hearts far and wide, it left in its wake an irreplaceable void, a palpable absence that will echo in the hearts of those he touched for all time to come.

However, amidst the mourning, Mayimuna Nakayiira Kiyingi chose not to divulge the specific details or cause of her husband’s untimely departure.

Instead, she offered assurance that arrangements for the funeral and memorial services would be communicated in due course, allowing family, friends, and admirers to pay their respects and bid farewell to a man whose legacy will endure in the annals of medicine and in the hearts of those who knew him.

Who is Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi？

Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi, a distinguished yet controversial figure, graduated from Makerere University, attaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. Subsequently, he embarked on a journey of extensive global travel and study. During this period, he completed his specialized cardiology training at Westmead and Concord Hospitals in Sydney, Australia.

In 1989, he ascended to the role of consultant cardiologist, later expanding his expertise to encompass tropical medicine. Dr. Kiyingi further honed his skills in general adult cardiology and echocardiography. His clinical interests spanned preventative cardiology, echocardiography, hypertension, and general medicine.

Around the early 2000s, Dr. Kiyingi gained prominence for his benevolent gestures, generously contributing to churches and NGOs in Kampala upon his return from Australia, where he was based.

Alongside his wife, the late Robihan Kiyingi, he presided over Dehezi International, a notable computer firm and internet service provider headquartered in Kampala. The company gained renown for its subsidized computer offerings to schools and organizations. Notably, Dehezi’s association with Mengo-based CBS FM solidified its reputation, as the company facilitated the creation of the radio’s online platform, enabling Ugandans abroad to tune in.

Dr. Kiyingi’s public image underwent a dramatic shift when he was accused of orchestrating the tragic murder of his wife, Robinah Kiyingi, a distinguished Kampala lawyer. This grievous event transpired shortly before a pivotal ruling in their divorce case at the Mengo chief magistrate court, wherein Dr. Kiyingi had accused his wife of adultery. Although initially arrested and charged, he was eventually released on bail, ultimately being acquitted of the allegations.

Years later, circa 2015, he faced further accusations, this time of masterminding the murders of Muslim clerics in Uganda, alongside purportedly funding ADF activities. Nakawa Magistrates Court summoned Dr. Kiyingi to address charges of terrorism and murder.

An arrest warrant was later issued, with authorities threatening extradition from Australia to face a battery of severe charges, including murder, terrorism, crimes against humanity, and attempted murder. The state contended that Dr. Kiyingi had provided training, recruitment, and logistical support to rebels seeking to overthrow the Ugandan government.

In 2015, Dr. Kiyingi boldly announced intentions to return to Uganda, vying to challenge President Museveni in the 2016 general election. Despite being wanted for treason at the time, he expressed a staunch determination to expose what he deemed as President Museveni’s unscrupulous political tactics. Dr. Kiyingi firmly believed that the charges against him were contrived in fear of his potential challenge to Museveni’s political reign.

Regrettably, his aspirations for a presidential bid did not come to fruition. As the years passed, Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi’s public presence, particularly on social media, grew markedly subdued compared to his earlier engagement. At the time of his passing, he had transitioned into a more reserved public figure.