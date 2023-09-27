The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has approved more academic programmes at King Ceasor University.

The new academic courses include a Bachelor of Science in Oil, Gas, and Energy Management, Higher Education Certificate Programme in Physical Sciences, Higher Education Certificate Programme in Biological Sciences, and Higher Education Certificate Programme in Humanities.

The new academic courses were approved by NCHE during its council 72nd Meeting of 21 August 2023 under MIN 553/72/2023.

“I am pleased to inform you that after due consideration, Council at its 72nd Meeting of 21 August 2023 under MIN 553/72/2023, accredited the academic programmes indicated below for the specified admissible numbers of students and the stated period with effect from 21st August,” Rev. Canon Dr. Alex M. Kagume wrote on behalf of the NCHE Executive Director.

The accreditation is valid for five and seven years with the possibility of renewal.

“Please urge your staff members to implement these programmes in accordance with the regulations of NCHE. Officers of the NCHE shall review the implementation during their periodic administrative and monitoring visits to your institution,” Dr. Kagume said in a letter addressed to King Ceasor University’s vice Chancellor and also copied to the Academic Registrar.

King Ceasor University Chancellor H.E HM King Augustus Ceasor Mulenga T.G congratulated the university on the new achievement and said the milestone will raise the bar for more to be done in the future.

“I’m happy to announce that King Ceasor University has received accreditation on a number of academic programmes including some in Oil, Gas and Energy Management by the National Council for High Education,” he wrote on a social media platform X, previously Twitter.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to our academic department, the Vice Chancellor, and the Board of Trustees who gave their best in steering the University towards this achievement,” H.E King Ceasor Mulenga T.G wrote.

At the third graduation event early in there, King Ceasor Mulenga T.G said KCU is a widely admired institution of higher learning especially in health sciences.

He said it has recruited top minds across Africa and students from over 40 nationalities as part of a revolution that will change education dynamics on the continent and beyond.

He said the university has increased student access, teaching, and research and is now evaluating academic structures, resources, and operations to streamline and strengthen its systems.

King Ceasor University, a private cosmopolitan university in Uganda early in the year named Makerere University’s long-serving Academic Registrar, Mr. Alfred Masikye Namoah to head the education directorate.