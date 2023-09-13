Singapore’s Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) is in Kampala for high-level discussions aimed at boosting Uganda’s public service delivery and fortifying Uganda’s standing as a resilient nation.

The CIG team on Tuesday engaged the heads of departments of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) at Amber House in Kampala, as well as leaders from all agencies operating under the Ministry’s umbrella, including the Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

The team is slated to, among others, engage the Head of Public Service, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe and the leaders of the Ministry of Public Service to foster how best Public service can serve Ugandans efficiently.

To commence the dialogue, Ms Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary of MEMD, revealed that the Ministry is set to forge a long-lasting alliance with CIG. “The objective is to enhance our team’s capabilities to deliver exceptional public service,” Bateebe said.

Bateebe said that both parties agreed to collaborate in organisational development and performance management. “We understand that strong nations are built on the cornerstone of robust public service,” she added, stressing the ripple effect of effective governance on national well-being.

She said the CIG is currently undertaking a scoping mission in Uganda. The aim is to identify improvement areas, including shaping institutional culture, building trust, refining communication tactics, managing compensation effectively, and creating strategies for transitioning policies from paper to practice.

The permanent secretary also emphasised the broader implications of the program for the African continent. “Programs like this bring together African public sector leaders to exchange insights and learn from each other. Such unified efforts are crucial for our collective advancement,” she noted.

This visit comes on the heels of a program launched in July by CIG’s training arm, the Chandler Academy of Governance (CAG). The “Strong Nations for Africa Programme” was introduced in Nairobi, Kenya, and attracted senior government figures from 11 African nations, including Uganda. Ms Bateebe herself attended the training in Kenya and a subsequent one in Singapore in August.

Mr. Wu Wei Neng, Executive Director of CIG, informed the stakeholders in Kampala that the program is meticulously tailored to integrate the unique African context. “CIG is committed to helping countries build the narrative of a strong nation,” he said, stressing the role of trust and effective governance as pillars for development.

During the meeting, officials noted the importance of seeing real change, not just plans on paper. This sentiment was shared by everyone, showing how vital this project is.

Meanwhile, the Chandler Institute of Governance is a global non-profit focused on bettering governance. They work with governments to develop skills, share best practices, and improve public service management.