The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has claimed that his former boss Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni stands no chance of winning the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi in a free and fair election.

The political analyst made this statement over the weekend via a local YouTube media channel while analyzing the recent mobilization tours done by Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Mirundi noted that Bobi Wine’s tours have proved that he is still strong and his message corresponds well with the present generation.

“I now fear Bobi Wine, I can tell you that even Museveni now knows that Bobi Wine is stronger than him. From what I saw last week in all his tours, you can tell that Ugandans are really yearning for change. It’s only a fool who thinks that all those masses of people came to see Bobi Wine as a musician. This is a real wake-up call to Museveni’s camp to hand over to Gen. Muhoozi otherwise Museveni can’t win Bobi Wine in 2026,” he said.

He added that whichever tactic Museveni’s camp has used to lure Bobi Wine into scandals have proved futile.

“They have used the money to buy his people like Rubongoya. Recently, they called his wife and they gave her Shs400m. The wife went and gave it to Rubongoya. Rubongoya also took the money to the principal. Bobi Wine just told him to eat the money after all it’s from Ugandans! This young man is too clever, I know very well that Museveni knows this young man is very strong and enduring and is now stronger than him! Secondly, Ugandans are fed up with Museveni’s speeches, they are always the same as a lecture. This young man delivers unique speeches wherever he goes, even if you don’t like him, you have to credit him for mastering his game,” he said.

Mirundi also noted that Bobi Wine’s tours have proved to all NUP members and Members of Parliament that the party is still strong and becoming stronger.

“There are two things these tours have shown us; One, they have proved to us that Bobi Wine and his group are not violent like how the media and other regime propagandists have been all alleging. Without the involvement of the Police, they carried out their tours peacefully. We now know that the Police are the troublemakers since they (NUP) started, we have not heard of any cases of death, robbery or hooliganism. This means that the Police are the source of insecurity in Bobi Wine’s gatherings. Secondly; Bobi Wine has shown us that he is strong not only in the central region as most of his opponents have been alleging, but the man is everywhere. This has also helped him to inform his MPs that he is still the one holding their political future,” he said.

Mirundi however warned President Museveni, to publicly endorse his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as soon as possible before it’s too late.

“Unless Museveni endorses Gen Muhoozi, 2026 is going to be the hardest election in his life and he will lose it bitterly because there is a very big generational gap between him and the largest portion of Ugandans automatically will support Bobi Wine. The only hope he would give Uganda is to bring his son and we see a fresh start.”