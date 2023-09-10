BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

CONGRATULATORY messages continue to pour in from near and far following the news that the Kyabazinga of Busoga His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV has finally found a soul mate.

Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has congratulated his counterpart saying it’s another landmark in Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

In his message, the former pioneer Executive Director Uganda Road Fund (URF) gives hearty warm greetings and wishes to HRH Gabula IV, whom he describes as a jolly and dynamic young king.

“…marriage is an important cultural issue because its where stable and upright children are born and nurtured under a loving and caring environment for posterity…”,Okune stressed.

Okune prayed for good health, happiness and prosperity as Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu now joined hands to steer the kingdom to greater heights through socio-economic transformation.

He says Busoga and Lango have a lot in common and will continue to strengthen relations so that Uganda and Africa benefit from the rich cultural and economic menu between the two peoples.

“…may you find peace, joy and fulfillment, may you live longer to continue wearing the royal crown for many years and may Busoga continue to be the cradle of peace…”, the Won Nyaci prayed.

The Busoga Kingdom Katukiiro (Prime Minister) Dr Joseph Muvawala announced the news as he unveiled the portrait of Jovia Mutesi the daughter of the Butaleja RDC Stanley Bayole as the Queen or Inhebantu.

This was after a colorful traditional ceremony (kwandhula) held in Mayuge where selected big shots and close family relatives and friends from the kingdom attended.

The two will wed at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe, the seat of Busoga Diocese on 18 November, 2023 in a ceremony to be solemnized by the diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye.

The news comes days to the ninth coronation anniversary on Wednesday 13 September, 2023 at Namugalwe in Iganga district where President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the guest of honor.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: “Harnessing the Environment by planting fruit and medicine trees”.

The reigning Gabula IV (then as Prince Gabula) was formally elected on 23 August, 2014 and crowned as the fourth Kyabazinga on 13 September, 2014 meaning he is nine years on the throne.

The Kyabazinga is referred to as Isebantu (father of all people) while his wife (Queen) is called the Inhebantu, which literally means mother of all the people in the kingdom, something the Basoga are very proud of.