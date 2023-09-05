In an astonishing turn of events, Samuel Abwang, a former Koboko District Police Commander (DPC) has allegedly undergone a gender transformation and now identifies as an accomplished female.

The details surrounding this transformation, as well as the circumstances of his departure from Uganda to Canada, are shrouded in mystery, leaving security circles baffled.

Sources within the police force, who requested anonymity, have revealed that Abwang’s lifestyle while stationed in Koboko raised eyebrows among his colleagues.

Instead of residing in the typical police uniports, Abwang was known to live extravagantly in a hotel, a lifestyle seemingly incongruent with his official income.

“In Koboko, all officers live in police-provided accommodations, mostly uniports. But Afande Sam, as he was commonly known, was staying in a hotel by the time he was deployed in West Nile,” one insider disclosed.

While stationed in West Nile, Abwang made frequent trips to Kampala, where he would indulge in lavish outings and shoulder the bill for his companions.

This lifestyle seemed out of reach for someone earning the modest sum of UGX 800,000, barely enough to cover fuel and other expenses between West Nile and Kampala.

Abwang’s abrupt disappearance from duty raised suspicions among his colleagues, with one source revealing, “He disappeared from duty, and up to now, we have never seen him again; that was two months ago.”

It has come to light that Abwang was detained at Makindye Military Barracks but was never brought before a civilian or military court for trial.

His arrest remained a closely guarded secret within security circles. To the astonishment of authorities, Abwang managed to escape from a military detention facility and is currently residing in Canada.

“They later learnt that he fled to Canada, where he currently stays,” another undisclosed source added. Notably, a number of Ugandans facing persecution for engaging in homosexuality have sought refuge in Canada and other countries where such relationships are more accepted.

In a bizarre twist, a source, who also chose to remain anonymous, recounted a disturbing incident involving Abwang attempting to sodomize him after they shared a room following an event at the Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala.

As the mystery surrounding Samuel Abwang deepens, questions remain about his gender transformation and the circumstances of his escape to Canada, leaving many in Uganda perplexed and intrigued by his story.