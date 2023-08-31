By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

As the world moves at a blistering speed in terms of technogical advancement and machine learning alongside Artificial intelligence (A.I), Uganda, East Africa and Africa at large may have found it’s own genius in Software developer and Entrepreneur Asher Namanya who has developed an outstanding A.I bot that works just like Chat GPT giving even more value in depth given it is more updated and suited for local Ugandan and African content.

Speaking to this media house at his humble office in Ntinda a Kampala suburb, Namanya who already has a number of achievements to his name that include a technology firm called Pesamoni Limited and an application called Cash Chat that is used across the East African region for various transactions has put together a proto type that is already being tested by the General public pending redevelopment into a full blown A.I that should be ready by the end of the year and go commercial early next year.

“ So far the feed back is good our A.I answers most queries quite well be they mathematical, logical, English, science, coding, current affairs both local and at world stage, love and romance or anything else you may request it to assist you with, you are 99% likely to get a well thought out answer. So far it’s been getting a lot of good feed back from the close to 1500 users some of them from as far Colombia, China, at home in Uganda and next door Kenya who have had the chance to test it” he beamingly says.

What makes this A.I bot unique?

First thing is it’s ability to amalgamate millions of bites of information from across the internet in seconds, and give you the most current and accurate answers and for any one doing any research of sorts be it academic or non academic our A.I is going to be revolutionary.

The second feature that makes Cash Chat A.I unique or stand out is its very high degree of specificity when it comes to answering queries. Namanya asserts that with Cash Chat A.I, the probability of getting a specific answer is 1.

It also has a good command of language in terms of vocabulary besides it’s ability to continuously learn and improve at a commendable speed.

In terms of technical ability Namanya’s A.I can do some of the work a software engineer does when it comes to coding based on the tasks and instructions you input into it.

What’s been achieved so far?

In recognition of the capabilities of this A.I, Microsoft through it’s cloud business Azure gave Namanya 25000 Dollars worth of server storage space.

“The advantage with this offer according to Namanya is that his A.I does get enough storage space on the Azure servers to store incredible amounts of data in millions and millions of bytes it collects from the internet while also having a symbiotic relationship with Microsoft’s own A.I and other A.Is stored on the same servers that it keeps learning from.

How Effective is Cash Chat A.I?

Since it’s still under going development, Namanya has chosen to keep it free and any one can try it out at http://ai.cashchatapp.com

Besides being able to work as an office assistant of sorts, it can also work as a Tutor assistant and improve the learning experience in class rooms by offering real time valuable answers to questions and queries presented.

When it comes to Christians reading scripture, this A.I does give context and perspective to Bible verses improving one’s study and understanding of the word indepth.

Going Commercial

When Namanya launches his A.I officially next year he plans to take it commercial with individuals across the globe able to use it for 1 US Dollar a month in subscription while organisations will be charged per number of users and other factors that may be involved.

Among the key commercial clients he will be targeting will be schools and universities which he says can integrate the A.I into their library system where it can work as an Assistant helping them navigate faster besides being able to offer much more content from Its vast reach across the web on any academic topic.

For corporate entities and organisations, Namanya says they will be able to develop customized versions of the A.I that will have a deep understanding of specific organisations, their customers and other stakeholders involved taking virtual engagement to a whole new level.

Future additions to the A.I according to Namanya will include voice recognition, video to text features and vice versa to mention but a few.

