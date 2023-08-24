A top member of Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform in the United States of America could be on his way to join General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the man he has spent the majority of his stay in the US captivating and demonizing.

Reverend Joseph Kamuhisha who has been in the US for over two decades has been one of the most vocal critics of the Kampala regime, publicly declaring he is loyal to the Kamwokya-based opposition outfit NUP.

As things stand, however, it appears like the motor-mouthed veteran political activist will not be calling Kamwokya home any time soon with a swap to Kyadondo Road NRM home on the cards.

The once-upon-a-time fierce regime critic gradually started withdrawing from his usual combative approach to things in Kampala before candidly beginning to exhibit his newfound allegiance to Museveni’s camp.

Rev Joseph Kamugisha

Ahead of next month’s Uganda North America Association’s annual convention in Dallas, Kamugisha has unapologetically indicated his loyalty to NRM’s Presidential candidate, Lambert Etibot, sending ripples of fear to Kamwokya that their top man could have been on a mission to siphon classified diaspora information to Kaguta’s State House bases.

Kamugisha has not only been a notable campaigner for Etibot but has also gone ahead to mobilise for all the other candidates aligned to the UNAA Executive Secretary, fearlessly expressing where his heart could lie for the long haul.

To further cement Kamugisha’s new political allegiance to Museveni’s 37-year-old reign, Kamugisha stunned former comrades in NUP after he turned an indispensable crusader of an event organized by top General Muhoozi Advicate, Sylvia SK Nakyo.

Members of the Ugandan Community in the US put him on task to explain how a man who has been at the forefront of strategizing for NUP turned out to be the top activist of a function widely believed to be sponsored by his party’s top rival.