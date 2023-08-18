President Yoweri Museveni has received a special message from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E Abiy Ahmed.

The message was delivered to the President by the Ethiopian envoy to Uganda, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie, yesterday at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni and the envoy discussed a number of regional issues ranging from security, economic development as well as the role of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in conflict resolutions in the region.

The President guided on the issue of “Identity versus interest” saying that leaders should always look at the interest as opposed to the identity.

“When you emphasise identity over interest that is dangerous because you are endangering the prosperity of your people,” he noted.

He said that most conflicts are based on tribalistic ideas that do not benefit the people.

He emphasised the importance of dialogue in solving conflicts on the region.

On his part, Ambassador Selassie thanked President Museveni for the reception and a lauded him for his role in ensuring stability in the Great Lakes region.