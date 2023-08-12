Speaker of Parliament Hon Anita Among has gifted households in Bukedea with construction materials, in a bid to promote the ownership of permanent houses.

Among, who is also the Bukedea Woman MP on Friday August 11, 2023 distributed the assorted construction materials in Kamutur village to families in her neighborhood.

“It is disturbing for me to sleep in a well-roofed shelter yet in my neighborhood, my people are sleeping in leaking grass thatched houses,” the Speaker said as she handed the items to the families.

Speaker Among warned beneficiaries against selling the construction materials, urging them to utilise them for the specific purpose of constructing their houses.

Ms Mary Akello, a beneficiary, said the help has come in handy.

“Recently, my homestead was burnt down by a wildfire; I am excited that our Woman MP has extended this noble support to my family; we shall now afford a small house for ourselves,” she said.