The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. (Rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today hosted the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV at State House, Entebbe.

The President and his Guest discussed matters centering around the development and socioeconomic transformation of Busoga.

H.E Museveni appreciated the Kyabazinga for supporting Government’s economic empowerment efforts aimed at uplifting the lives of the Basoga and mobilising his subjects for development.

The Kyabazinga, on the other hand, thanked the President for granting him audience.