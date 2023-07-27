Parliament has approved a statutory instrument to guide the operations of the local councils in the six months period to enable the government to prepare the elections.

The statutory instrument was tabled on Thursday 27th July 2023, before parliament chaired by the speaker Anita Among by the minister of Local Government Rapheal Magyezi extending the tenure of the local councils 1 and 2 chairperson by 180 days starting from 10th july 2023 when local council terms elapsed.

The leader of the opposition Mathias Mpuuga had objected to the instrument claiming that the amendments to local government regulations would violate the people’s right to vote although the speaker Anita Among asked the government to gazette its work plan for the exercise of conducting elections for village councils much as they have gazetted the statutory instruments.

The minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi promised to provide the necessary guidance on how the local council election will be conducted if the ministry of finance provides funds for it.

Here members of parliament led by Allan Atugonza mp for bulisa ,Paul Lluttamaguzi semakula of Nakaseke south had mixed reaction on the matter saying these elections should be conducted before the 6 months elapse because it’s government which failed to bring the LC1 election during the budgeting process for appropriations.