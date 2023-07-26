The history of football in Uganda dates back to the early 20th century, when the sport was introduced by British colonial officials. The first official football match in Uganda was played in 1924, between the King’s African Rifles and a team of British expatriates. In the following decades where we observed legalised sports betting in Uganda, football gained popularity in Uganda and clubs and leagues were formed.

The Uganda national football team made its international debut in 1957, when they played against Kenya in the East and Central Africa Cup. Uganda has since participated in several international tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The team’s best performance at the AFCON was in 1978, when they reached the final but were defeated by Ghana.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Ugandan football faced challenges, including political instability and a lack of funding. However, the sport has continued to grow in popularity in recent years, with the national team qualifying for the AFCON in 2017 and 2021. The domestic league, the Uganda Premier League, is also competitive and attracts talented players from across the country.

Here are the five best players and top scorers for the Uganda national football team:

Hassan Mubiru – He is widely considered to be the best player in Uganda’s history. Mubiru played for the national team for over a decade and was a key member of the team that qualified for the 1978 AFCON. He also played professionally for clubs in Uganda and abroad. Godfrey Chitalu – He is the all-time leading scorer for the Uganda national team, with a total of 79 goals. Chitalu played for the national team for over a decade and was the top scorer at the 1978 AFCON, where he scored a total of 9 goals. He also played professionally for clubs in Zambia and abroad. Tony Mawejje – He is a midfielder who has played for the national team since 2003. Mawejje has represented Uganda at three AFCON tournaments and played professionally for clubs in Sweden and the United States. Farouk Miya – He is a forward who has played for the national team since 2014. Miya has scored a total of 10 goals for the national team and played professionally for clubs in Turkey, Belgium, and Denmark. Ivan Bukenya – He is a defender who has played for the national team since 2010. Bukenya has represented Uganda at two AFCON tournaments and played professionally for clubs in Denmark, Cyprus, and the United Arab Emirates.

It is worth noting that the records for Uganda’s national team and players may not be complete, as some records from earlier years may have been lost or are not easily accessible.