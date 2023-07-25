The Government of Uganda has extended the elections of the Local Council 1 and 2 by 180 days, according to a cabinet resolution reached on Monday. The revelation was made by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, in Kampala on Tuesday.

Minister Baryomunsi said the Cabinet; Chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, invoked a clause in the Local Government Act which empowers the Minister to extend terms for a period not exceeding 180 days.

“The extension takes effect from 10 July 2023, when the previous term expired,”said Minister Baryomunsi.

He added that the Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magezi, will have to table the cabinet decision before parliament for approval before notifying members of the public.

The decision to extend the Local Councils elections comes at a time when the Government says there are no funds to carry out the elections.

“Government will have to look for funds to carry out the Local Council 1 and 2 elections within the stipulated 180 days,”added Minister Baryomunsi.