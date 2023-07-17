The President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Macky Sall will be coming to Uganda on a two-day official visit.

This is according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) informs the General Public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will host the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Macky Sall, on a two-day official visit from Tuesday 18th to Wednesday 19th July 2023,” PPU said in a statement on Monday.

“The visit is intended to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two sister countries,” the unit added.