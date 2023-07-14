The Territorial police of Soroti City West division are actively investigating a case of murder by assault vide DEF 001/2023 of No.19526 WDB Byaruhanga Brian a Prison Officer attached to Soroti Main Prison that occurred on 08/07/2023, at about 08:00 PM at Agulemaido Village, Olio Parish, Kamuda S-county, within Soroti District.

Preliminary findings into the death indicate that No.19526 WDB Byaruhanga Brian frequently has been bringing prisoners to work at the Farm of one Charles a resident of Agulemaido Village, Olio Parish Kamuda S/county, in Soroti District in the course of which he met one Angom Robinah whom he allegedly got romantically involved with.

It’s further alleged that on 8/7/2023 at around 08:00 PM the deceased proceeded to Agulemaido Village to meet Angom Robinah who happens to live with Obanyo Boniface as husband and wife. The deceased’s presence was however noticed that prompted two elderly people and one other person who tried to establish the new entrant into the village. The deceased on realizing some people had taken a keen interest in his activity ran away.

The deceased however came back during the pendency of the same night whereupon he was pounced on and beaten by one Esudu and Amocha who happens to be the cousin brother of Angom’s husband.

After dishing out the beaten and realizing the deceased’s physical condition was not tenable, they called the area LC1 one Edopu Joseph who came up and brought the deceased to Soroti regional referral hospital where he passed away two days later on 10/07/2023.

The police of West division has made six arrests regarding this death, and have subjected the deceased to a post-mortem to help with the investigation while inquiries and investigation into the matter are ongoing.