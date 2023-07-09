KISORO, UGANDA – A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Chahafi Town Council when a renown science and mathematics teacher, Senzira Henry, commonly known as ‘Sempa,’ was fatally struck by a speeding motorcyclist transporting Mandazi. The accident took place at approximately 9:00 am as Sempa was on his way to Kabami Primary School, where he had been teaching for the past 10 years.

Eyewitnesses reported that the tragic collision transpired when an unidentified motorcyclist, riding a motorcycle with the registration number UFC 984D, struck Sempa. The motorcycle, labelled Gift Bakery, was carrying a box of Mandazi. Sadly, the rider fled the scene and is currently evading capture.

Expressing their grief, the local community mourned the loss of Sempa, a respected figure and beloved teacher. Wandirera Joseph, the Chairperson of Gisha LC1, described Sempa as an iconic citizen and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the village. He strongly condemned the motorcycle riders who prioritize speed over the safety of other road users.

Turinayo Herbert, the Deputy Head Teacher of Kabami Primary School, expressed shock upon hearing the tragic news of Sempa’s passing. He had recently spoken with Sempa and was awaiting his arrival to assign him a task. Turinayo highlighted that Sempa’s untimely demise has left a significant void at the school, as he was a passionate, respectful, and irreplaceable teacher.

Turinayo also appealed to the employers of Mandazi riders to prioritize road safety. He urged them to engage their workers, emphasizing the importance of not exceeding speed limits and ensuring timely deliveries without compromising the safety of others.

In response to the incident, Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, condemned the tragic accident. He stressed the need for motorcyclists to exercise caution on the road and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents from occurring.

The passing of Sempa, a dedicated teacher, has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving an indelible impact on his students, colleagues, and the educational fraternity as a whole. His commitment to education and his unique teaching approach will be sorely missed.

This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible riding practices. Authorities and citizens alike are urged to work together to create a safer environment for all road users, ensuring that no more lives are lost due to preventable accidents.

As the community grieves the loss of Sempa, his memory will be cherished by those whose lives he touched, and his contributions to education will be remembered for years to come.