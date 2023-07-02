Addressed a gathering at St. Agatha Girl’s School Kakore in Hamurwa Subcounty, the State Minister of Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi revealed that the Inspector General of Government (IGG) had closed the case in which he was among the top government officials accused of misappropriating Karamoja iron sheets.

During a fundraising ceremony, Minister Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East Legislator and NRM Chairperson for Rubanda District, took the opportunity to update the attendees on the recent development. With a sense of relief, he announced that the IGG had found no evidence of wrongdoing and declared his hands clean.

“You know, last time I brought iron sheets for you, but some people raised dust. However, I am pleased to inform you that the office of the IGG has now closed the case because they found my hands clean,” Minister Musasizi stated confidently, amidst cheers from the crowd.

Expressing gratitude towards the Kakore Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Herbert Agaba, Minister Musasizi acknowledged the priest’s cooperation during the investigation process. The priest had patiently answered numerous questions posed by the investigating officers regarding the 200 iron sheets received from the Office of the Prime Minister. These iron sheets were intended to be used for roofing schools under the church foundation.

Minister Musasizi also took the opportunity to shed light on President Museveni’s directive regarding the distribution of items obtained through government institutions. Citing the President’s advice on avoiding corruption scandals that tarnish both individual reputations and the image of the NRM Government, Musasizi explained that he had decided to distribute the recently acquired 80 footballs and net balls through the Rubanda District Local Government.

“I have lobbied for up to 80 footballs and net balls for schools in Rubanda District from the Ministry of Education and Sports. However, this time around, following President Museveni’s guidance, I will hand over the balls to the District Authorities for distribution,” Minister Musasizi elaborated.

The Minister’s statements come shortly after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo, announced that 17 top government officials, including Minister Musasizi, had been exonerated from the Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal. According to the DPP, lack of evidence led to the closure of these cases, while emphasizing that the accused officials would be required to return or replace any iron sheets received inappropriately, as an “administrative measure.”

While Minister Musasizi and the other cleared officials can now breathe a sigh of relief, attention shifts towards the ongoing investigations into the remaining three case files. The DPP mentioned that those implicated in these cases, including the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu, would face further inquiry and potential court proceedings.

As Minister Musasizi addressed the crowd, his words carried a mix of relief and gratitude, but the full implications of the remaining investigations are yet to be seen. The conclusion of the case against Minister Musasizi serves as a reminder of the complex nature of corruption allegations and the importance of thorough investigations in upholding accountability.