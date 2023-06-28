The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs to investigate the recent killings in Bukoto County, Masaka District where five family members were murdered on Friday 23, June 2023.

Among said the unfortunate incident is just one of the several murders registered in the country that have left citizens in fear. She noted that the investigation is as necessary as the measures to prevent likely killings which she said were becoming rampant.

“We need divisive and deterrent measures to restore safety and confidence in our population. This has not happened only in Masaka but in Kayunga and other places,” Among said during plenary on Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

She added: “We need that investigation, we need to give clear assurance to the affected communities that they will not be killed the next day” before tasking the internal affairs minister to give Parliament an update on security issues raised by MPs including the low staffing at Police posts.

“Truth be told we have few police personnel; I have written so many times to be given police personnel in my district but I have not been helped. Just imagine when people are killed in the night and the nearest police post is 20kms away” said,” Among.

She said Parliament is ready to support the Uganda Police Force to recruit more Police officers, improve on their facilities, establish new Police posts and acquire more patrol vehicles.

Bukoto County East MP, Hon. Ronald Kanyike, attesting to the Speaker’s reiterations said the murder scene in Masaka District is far from the Police station which serves the area.

“Masaka has no Police headquarters, the District Police Commander (DPC) and Resident District Commissioner all sit in Masaka City. In fact, when we contacted the DPC over the murder he had to contact people of Masaka City, to come to our rescue,” said Kanyike.

Hon. Abed Bwanika (NUP, Kimaanya-Kabonera Division) who also hails from Masaka said his constituency was not any different.

“In Kimanya we have zero patrol vehicles yet it is a whole division. When the minister is appraising us on the security issues, he should update us on police facilitation,” said Bwanika.

The Minister of Security, Gen. (Rtd.) Jim Muhwezi, said the Uganda Police Force has revamped its operations which were initially challenged by funding constraints.