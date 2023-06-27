President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has tasked Muslim faithful in Uganda to apply Prophet Ibrahim’s spirit of sacrifice to all aspects of their lives. He says the spirit of sacrifice should not be limited to only issues of faith.

President Museveni made the assertion today, in his Eid- Al-Adha Message to Muslim believers in Uganda.

“I join the Muslim Community in Uganda and across the world, to celebrate Eid al- Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In the Islamic faith, Eid al-Aha is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s act of faith and obedience to Allah. According to the Holy Scriptures, Allah was pleased with him, because he did not hesitate to sacrifice his son, Ismail,” the President told Muslims who will be celebrating Eid-Al- Adha tomorrow.

“Prophet Ibrahim, teaches the believers that sacrifice is the cornerstone of religion. This lesson should be made applicable to all aspects of life. It takes, for instance, sacrifice to build a stable and prosperous family. As you have seen, in Uganda, it took great sacrifice, for the patriots to restore peace and stability, in order to create an enabling environment for the development and socio-economic transformation of the country,” he added.

President Museveni further urged believers to also work hard to harness all the natural resources, that Uganda is blessed with, in order to create wealthy and strong homes.

“The First Lady, Mama Janet, joins me in wishing you blessed Eid al- Adha prayers and celebrations,” he added.