The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control is under serious pressure from men who demand that they cancel the passport details of the children whom they later found out that they are not their biological offsprings after conducting DNA tests.

Addressing the journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, Simon Mundeyi, the Ministry’s spokesperson revealed that for over two weeks several men who through DNA tests found out that they are not the real fathers of the children as they thought, stormed the Passport office asking them to delete all the children’s details.

“I have registered a big number of Ugandan gentlemen requesting to expunge the details from our passport system. These Ugandans, originally applied for Passports and they came with their families, wives and children and processed passports with details of the father, and mother indicated in the system however along the way they did carry out some DNA tests. Unfortunately, several gentlemen found out that these children don’t belong to them! And now they have opened war on the passport office,” he said.

“They want us to remove details, and delete their names from the system indicating that they are the fathers of those children,”he added.

Mr Mundeyi however advised the embattled fathers to first go to the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) because it’s the only authority by law in Uganda that has the power to change such details.

“I wish to advise those gentlemen, we have about 34 requests, but they are several callers I receive every day asking ‘I want so and so’s name to be revoked! I want so and so’s details to be removed from the system, I’m no longer the father. These requests are being made to the Passport office but I wish to advise those men that please begin with NIRA, inform them and if they change then come to passport offices we shall be able to change also,” he said.