The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has said that the relationship between Uganda and Nigeria is not one to be taken for granted given the similar nature of threats like the Allied Democratic Forces and Boko Haram rebels faced by the two countries respectively.

Lt Gen Elwelu made the remarks yesterday as he addressed participants and members of the Faculty of the Executive Intelligence Management Course from the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, Nigeria at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Mbuya.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces underscored that the two countries especially the Military enjoy a long-standing and constructive relationship through exchange of Military Courses. “Number of UPDF officers have been training in Nigeria. We take it very seriously for you to come from Abuja to Uganda and don’t take that for granted,” said Lt Gen Elwelu.

The Head of Delegation from the National Institute for Security Studies, Mr. Godwin Ometu said that it is time for Africans to promote Pan-Africanism and called for such a spirit to be taught at Universities in Africa because the challenges of Africa are unique to Africa. of the foreigners are our problems.

The Deputy Chief Political Commissar, Col Nelson Ahebwa while making a presentation to the participants said that language is a common unifying factor and Africans are not strangers to each other.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Brig Gen James Kinalwa, Chief of Logistics and Engineering, Brig Gen Charles Bakahumura, Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Brig Gen Alex Olupot, Director of Training, Brig Gen Fred Twinamasiko and Senior Officers.