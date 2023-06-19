Police have cautioned mobile money and agent banking operators to be more vigilant because they are being targeted by robbers.

Addressing journalists at Police Headquarters in Naguru today, the force’s spokesperson Fred Enanga warned that although the Police are there to crackdown on the criminal gangs involved in robberies, there is an increase in targeted attacks on mobile money dealers and agent banking operators.

Enanga explained that the nature of the attacks is different and is planned; this involves follow-home, front gates attacks, direct attacks at premises by bold armed robbers and mobile money dealers who are attacked while taking money to the banks.

“All this calls for vigilance, it also calls for an alteration of routine patterns that are well studied by these armed robbers. Even a reduction or avoidance of late-night movements. Not only late at night because some of the incidents have happened at around 7:30 pm-11:00 pm,” Enanga said.

He added; “Most of these robberies have been facilitated by raiders including Boda boda riders on getaway motorcycles. Again last week in Kyengera town council at around 8 pm Nkalubo Brian a 31 old year mobile money agent at Kinawa Charles trading centre was attacked by two armed masked men who robbed him of Shs1.5m, two mobile phones and fled on a motorcycle towards Nalumunye.”

Enanga also gave an example of Mutabazi Charles a businessman of Peche African quarters in Gulu was also attacked at 8:30 pm while closing his agent banking shop, he resisted and fought which prompted the firing of gunshots in the air.

“They robbed Mutabazi 8 agent banking machines and cash from him, we rushed him to the hospital because he had sustained injuries due to the resistance he put up. We managed to recover an old AK47, two cartridges and a jacket,” he said.

Enanga also said that on the 15th of June at around 10:00 pm one Ndagire Sylvia, a mobile money agent of Kitemu Trading Center was trailed by a rider as she was heading back to her home in Kuminemu zone Nsangi ward in Kengera town council. As soon as the Bodaboda had dropped her off, the robbers grabbed her bag which was containing three million shillings and two mobile phones, she sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“We are bringing all this to at least send a warning to mobile money dealers and even agent banking agents that they are being targeted and they really need to exhibit more vigilance, extra alert and to adopt target hardening measures and where they see any suspicious movements of persons they need to connect with the Police.”

He warned the mobile money dealers and agent banking operators not to create spaces which will facilitate robbers to rob them. Such spaces include leaving their working stations very late and moving with large sums of money without security.