The territorial traffic police in Migeera has today 02.06 2023, at around 4:30am registered a fatal accident at Migeera Town Council, Nakasongola District along the Kampala-Gulu highway which claimed lives of five people and injured 24 others.

Savannah Region Traffic Police Spokesperson, ASP Sam Twineamaziima says the accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBB 538K, a Scania bus belonging to Califonia Bus Company; Motor vehicle registration number UBK 688C, an Isuzu D- Max, and motor vehicle reg no UBC 209A, a fuso box body.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver of bus that was coming from Gulu side heading to Kampala direction, about half a kilometer to enter Migeera trading centre, rammed into a broken-down motor vehicle UBC 209A, which was also facing Kampala direction, the bus again knocked another m/v reg no UBK 688C ISUZU D-MAX Killing four passengers in a bus, one mechanic and injuring 24 passengers,”Twineamaziima said in a statement today.

“The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to Nakasongola Health centre iii mortuary for postmortem examination. One of the deceased has been identified as Muwanga Alex, a mechanic that was repairing the broken down fuso.”