The story of the Zoe melodies (Worship team at Zoe Fellowship) would be incomplete without mentioning Joseph Sax because of the sweet sounds, and clarity of his saxophonic plays that have always acted as welcoming series of sweet music to the Zoe Remnants.

It is not wrong to say that after the generations of the mystical Saxophonists; Isaiah Katumwa and Moses Matovu of the Afrigo Band, Joseph Sax could be the next in the line because of his unique versatile style of play, his future in Jazz music is to bright like the sun.

But who is Joseph Sax

The cool, calm, smiley and loving guy narrates his life story to Watchdog Uganda. Kizito Joseph commonly known as Joseph Sax was born on 8th, October 1990 to Annette Nalumansi (RIP) and Kizito Muhammed in Kampala. Is the second born and the only boy in a family of three.

Kizito together with his two sisters grew up with their mother Ms Nalumansi who was a serious choir member in a Catholic church. Kizito together with his two sisters never missed seeing their mother singing both at home and church. Unfortunately, at the age of 10, Kizito lost his mother.

After the death of his mother, Kizito together with his sisters moved to their maternal grandmother’s place in Njeru Town Council. Kizito went to St Peter’s Nursery School, he did his primary level at St Peter’s Primary School. For Secondary School, he attended St Noa Mawagali S.S.S.

Music Journey

While at St Peters’ Primary School in primary six, Rev Fr Wayinandi who had just been transferred to Mbiko Parish bought Music instruments for the youth so that they can learn something. His goal was to occupy the youth at his Parish.

Kizito was among the young boys that joined the Parish Band and started learning to play musical instruments, write and play music.

In 2004, Kizito (14 years) while at St Noah Mawagali, in Senior two, the school introduced Saxophone and Clarinet. Because he was well acquainted with musical instruments his music teacher late Mugulusi picked him up and handed him over to a Dutch teacher Petra Walters “It was not so difficult because I had a music background from my mum’s side and the church helped a lot,” said Kizito. He played the Saxophone throughout his Secondary School life.

The first gig

He narrates that during his Senior Six vacation in 2009, while watching TV, a song by the late Harriet Kisakya was played, Kizito saw it as an opportunity to try his luck and copied the phone number on the video. “I got this number and sent a message asking if she can allow me to play in her band. Two days later she called me, and I agreed to be part of her band but I spent about two weeks playing with her band (live performance) and I got tired and I asked to leave but she was paying me Shs13000 every day. When I came back, I went to Film School.”

After secondary he went to Uganda Film and Television Institute in Rubaga where he studied Film production TV and Radio where he graduated and began looking for jobs. “At this time I had a passion for music but I never knew that it could become a big deal more so the instrument. I had listened to some other Saxophone music but I didn’t think that it was so much of a big deal here in Uganda. So I had to look for jobs in my profession.”

Since it was his passion, Kizito kept on playing the Saxophone in different Pentecostal churches, to him it was fun but little did he know that the fate of being a super saxophonist was hunting him. And Rev Fr Wayinandi had allowed him to use the school’s saxophone coz he had no money to buy his.

Although he was playing in Born Again churches, he was still a staunch Catholic. Even though he was playing the Saxophone for fun, he was earning from it. And because he was playing it masterfully, he was linked to Gagamel (Bebe Cool’s band) where he spent over four months.

“But while there, I was with my friend Isaac who plays trombone. We would just move around Kampala looking for opportunities in churches. I remember we used to go to Fidodido during the lunch hours of Pr Kiwewesi. We were not born again, we just walked and asked them if they could allow us to play. We played and they loved us, finally, they invited us to Kansanga Miracle Center and became part of the worship team but still by that time I was not Born again,” he said.

Meeting very important icons in music

While playing in Pr Kiwewesi’s worship team at Fidodido, Kizito meets Godfrey Kwezi who requested him to come and play for them during an overnight service at his church (Passover Church).

“When I went there I met different people I yarned to meet, I remember I met producer Allan, Paddy Man, Tonny Hozi. By that time those were the prominent Music producers and they became my friends and they have helped me a lot.”

Still while at Fidodido, Pr Dani Tusubirwa, founder of Gi Rhythm Band invited him to their church (Jesus Alive) at the Plaza along Kampala Road. “He invited me to play at the birthday party of their senior Pastor, when I got there it was Ps Jack Barlow’s birthday. But when I went there and listened to him preaching, something stirred up in me and I started paying closer attention and later became a member of the church. Along the way, I have met a lot of people who have introduced me to different music icons.”

Meeting Paddy Man also introduced Kizito to different artists like Jose Chameleon, Julie Mutesasiira, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Iryn Namubiru, Mesach Ssemakula, and many others because he featured in their projects.

Since he had mastered the art of making connections, his friend Tony Baguma whom he was playing with at Kansanga Miracle Center also introduced him to Joe Kahiri the leader of Kwera Band and started playing in Zauka Band (part of Kwera band). According to Kizito, this is the time he realized that playing the Saxophone was becoming his professional job.

“Playing in the Zauka band was a big opportunity for me, I remember very well it came when I was with Bebe Cool rehearsing for the Minzani concert. So after the rehearsal I just packed my Saxophone and disappeared and joined Zauka Band. I left Bebe Cool’s concert because there was something that I was yearning for, the style of music that I always desired to play and I felt that in those places I was not getting it. Secondly, I had gotten to know other Saxophone players like Isaiah Katumwa, so I felt like there was a bigger opportunity for Zauka Band than playing for Gagamel Band musically for me.”

According to Kizito Meeting Joe Kahiri of Kwera Band opened a lot of opportunities to him, this is where everything was solidified.

As he was playing in Zauka Band, because of his tenacity and good play, Mr Kwezi introduced him to the leader of Fire Base Bobi Wine in 2012. And participate in the project for Better for Worse.

After Zauka band I joined Janzi Band. “This is where I learnt a lot of things from different highly professional people like Steve Keys from Swangz Avenue, along the way my sister joined the band so I felt at home.”

Meeting his Spiritual father Prophet Elvis Mbonye

Although he was in Janzi Band, Kizito was still a serious worship team member of Jesus Alive Church at the Plaza along Kampala Road, one day his pastor Dani told him to go with him to Zoe Fellowship.

“Pastor Dani told me to go with him and pray with them, by that time it was at Open House, this is how I got to know Prophet Elvis Mbonye. For the first time, I didn’t comprehend what this man of God said but as time went on, I started grasping his messages. However, what helped me I went there with an open heart. I remember one day he was ministering and prophesying to someone and I said in my heart ‘I don’t understand what this man is all about, but the day he will pick me up then I will believe and follow him,” he said.

According to Kizito two weeks after his inner confession, Prophet Mbonye came and said ‘Today I’m going to prophesy to the musicians’, he prayed for them and finally, he was called him out. “When he called me out, he said a lot of powerful things, that prompted me to pay more attention and started believing in his massage and even my being born again was solidified. From that moment things started moving in different directions. Before I met him musically, I was doing not well, I was doubting if I will make it with playing the Saxophone but the prophetic word cemented.”

After that prophecy, Kizito informed the Watchdog Uganda that he was very sure that he was called to be a musician and everything started moving in line. “He told me that Lord had big plans for me that I will become famous and do tours both internationally and nationally, these prophecies have unfolded, my playing skills have improved, people have started considering me, I have started recording my music, music has become real to me. And the fact that I’m a spiritual son of Prophet Elvis Mbonye, that distinguishes me from other Saxophone players in this country.”

Saxophone renditions/versions of songs done

Valu Valu by Jose Chameleon, “One day I was at home and Paddy man called me and went to the studio, he had already arranged the song, all I did was to play after he mixed, mastered it and gave it to me. I remember Bukedde TV used it for some tourism program.”

Viola by the late Elly Wamala “This is the song I grew up listening to and my Mum was a big fan of Elly Wamala, I wanted to do it as a dedication to my mum”

Musawo by Winnie Mwagi and Life Without by Sifah Musisi, Munda Awo by B2C,

Best rendition

Life Without by Sifah Musisi “This song is off my album but it’s the best song that I have ever played, when I was recording it there was nothing special about it until actually, but when I listened to it again and again, I felt the real meaning of the song up now it’s still my best, I recorded in 2016.”

Worst performance

“I was still with Bebe Cool and we had a show in Mbale town he did not come and people became so furious and started throwing battles and breaking chairs, it became a big deal and later when Jose Chameleon came in to perform Police tried to stop him and when they did so, the audience became too violent and tear gas was fired.”

Best performance

“Every time I perform especially at Zoe fellowship it’s always a great and new experience. Because serving in Zoe melodies is a great opportunity that one would never take for granted, it’s always an honour for us.”

Awards won

Nominated in 2018-2019 International Reggae and world music awards in Jamaica. In 2019-2020 was also nominated and won the best instrumentalist.

Nominated in 2022 in the high school music awards in Kampala and won as best instrumentalist.

Big stages featured on

Featured in Jazz Safari 2017 curtain riser for Marcus Anderson.

Featured on Tusker Malt cover session featuring other artists by Swangz Avenue.

Featured on Isaiah Katumwa’s show in 2013,2014.

Featured with Micah Keith Stampley (gospel artist)

Performed with Dr Ron Kenoly in 2019.

Projects he has featured on

Endereya by Iryn Namubiru

For Better for Worse by Bobi Wine featuring Nubian Li

Other songs of Mesarch Ssemakula

Worked with Bebe Cool, Irene Ntale, Juliana Kanyomozi and many others.

Currently, Kiziro is working on a project called ascension album, with an inspiration of prayer soundtracks a compilation of melodies that drive someone into God’s presence. In the case of finances, Kizito said “ The God of our father Prophet ee has provided with us and we are depending on the Grace upon Profit Elvis Mbonye.