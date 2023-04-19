Through office of the NRM National Chairman Kyambogo headed SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijja Namyalo who also doubles as the National Coordinator of Bazzukulu spent the whole day in Luwero District giving out exotic goats, chicks, and chicken feeds.

The initiative which started in Luwero Town council is expected to be extended to other parts of the country.

In Luwero, Museveni gave out hybrid goats, 8,000 chicks, and 15 bags of chicken feeds to beneficiaries in the district. The first 20 people to benefit from the campaign received 200 chicks and 15bags of mash each

Hajjat Namyalo, the President’s personal assistant, delivered the handout on his behalf.

“I have delivered the consignment on behalf of the President and these are aimed at eradicating poverty among the people of Luwero,” she said.

“He is not boosting the district agricultural sector on behalf of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, but he is doing it as the President of the country.”

For the initiative, she said that those who will not opt for chicken will be given two hybrid goats.

This is a countrywide wealth creation campaign targeting mainly the youths and women across the in a bid to empower them economically and boost household incomes.

The exercise kicked off today in Luwero District. In Luwero town council, a number of youths were beneficiaries and each received 2 exotic goats (a male & female), 200 chicks, and 750kgs of feeds that included the starters, growers, and finisher mash. Hajjat Hadijjah also paid for the veterinary and transportation of these animals. In Katikamu South, the youth that had been trained received 2000 chicks, 20 exotic goats, and also 150 bags of chicken feeds enough to take care of the chicken until they are ready to be sold. In Zirobwe Sub-county, 2000 chicks were given out, 150 bags of chicken feed, and 20 goats.

This project has come to back up PDM and Emyooga and it has no bureaucracy.