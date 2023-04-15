The Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the President of the Republic of Uganda, Dr. Kenneth Omona Olusegun has emphasized that no one should pay money to anyone to have a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

“Simon @SimonKaggwaNjal ,We have always said , you don’t need money or broker to come to @StateHouseUg , all you need is the reason to do so , weighed against the President’s availability & priority. We don’t have member of staff called @DaudiKabanda,” Dr Omona clarified via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The PPS’ response follows a concern raised by NBS TV journalist, Simon Kaggwa Njala who wondered whether/or not State House has accredited brokers who organise meetings between President Museveni and those who want want to physically see him.

“Dear @KennethOmona, who are the accredited brokers for Presidential meetings at @StateHouseUg? What’s your take on @HustleKing01’s claim that he paid @DaudiKabanda sha50m to meet the President? @NellyKapo,” Njala said.

A few days ago, former Busiro South Parliamentary candidate, Paul Owor claimed that Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda defrauded him of Shs50million after promising to take him to the President for a meeting.

“He picked from me UGX 50,000,000 promising to take me to see president Museveni but he didn’t deliver and instead he blocked me everywhere,” Owor tweeted a few days ago.

However, Kabanda has since distanced himself from such form of dubious dealing.

“I dare that Owori to produce evidence as he promised yesterday. I have given him 24 hrs to apologise to me publicly or I take a legal action against him. Personally, I have never met him and I don’t know him but I know the group of NUP Leaders that is using him to malign me,”Kabanda warned.