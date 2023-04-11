The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said she will carry out investigations on alleged starvation of youths in remand homes in Northern Uganda.

The Prime Minister’s commitment follows concerns raised by the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, in his communication to the House last week.

“I have seen disturbing images of youth from Karamoja who were starved within remand homes. Whoever is responsible for making people reach that stage should be held accountable,” said Tayebwa.

Napak District Woman MP, Hon. Faith Nakut said there were 21 young boys who were released from Gulu Remand Home last week, and were seen to have been starved.

She added that they are currently being rehabilitated at a health centre in Kotido District, where one of the boys died and was buried recently.

“Madam Prime Minister, what are you going to do to assist this health centre take care of these boys? Will you do something to comfort the family that lost their son?” Nakut asked.

She added that many remand homes in Uganda have limited resources to cater for the juveniles under their custody.

The Prime Minister said she will instruct the Ministry of Health to ensure that the health centre rehabilitating the youths and others are upgraded to Health Centre IIIs.

The Deputy Speaker tasked the Prime Minister to present a comprehensive report on the matter to the House, on Thursday, 13 April 2023.